NWD vs WEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge 2021/2022, Match 16

North West Dragons will take on Western Province in the 16th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2021/2022 at the St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

North West Dragons are arriving into this match after a Super Over loss against the Rocks in their last game. That was their first loss after winning two games previously.

North West Dragons are second in the table. Meanwhile, Western Province are the only team with a 100% winning streak. They have won all three matches so far and will be looking to extend it even further.

NWD vs WEP Probable Playing 11 Today

NWD XI

Nicky van den Bergh (c & wk), Wesley Marshall, Dwaine Pretorius, Lesego Senokwane, Senuran Muthusamy, Delano Potgieter, Duan Jansen, Nono Pongolo, Johannes Diseko, Caleb Seleka, Chad Classen

WEP XI

Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Bird, Yaseen Vallie, Gavin Kaplan, Aviwe Mgijima, Dane Vilas (wk), Junaid Dawood, Wayne Parnell (c), Beuran Hendricks, Mihlali Mpongwana, Basheeru-Deen Walters

Match Details

NWD vs WEP, CSA T20 Challenge 2021/2022, Match 8

Date and Time: 15th February, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Pitch Report

Pacers have found plenty of assistance on this track and the bounce has been uneven which has troubled batters. Fast bowlers are expected to wreak havoc once again and 160 could prove to be a par score here.

Today’s NWD vs WEP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Although G Kaplan hasn’t gotten off to an impressive start in the tournament, he’s the best wicket-keeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy team.

Batters

W Marshall is the top run-scorer for North West Dragons in the tournament. He has amassed 93 runs in three games at an average of 31 and at a strike rate of 169.09.

All-rounders

D Pretorius has been phenomenal and is expected to lead once again with his all-round abilities. He has scored 39 runs and has also taken two wickets. Pretorius could prove to be a great multiplier choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

B Hendricks has lit up the competition with his bowling. He has collected five wickets in only two matches at an average of 17.40 and an economy rate of 7.25.

Top 5 best players to pick in NWD vs WEP Dream11 prediction team

D Pretorius (NWD) – 190 points

B Hendricks (WEP) – 169 points

C Seleka (NWD) – 168 points

W Marshall (NWD) – 145 points

J Diseko (NWD) – 142 points

Important stats for NWD vs WEP Dream11 prediction team

D Pretorius: 39 runs and 2 wickets

B Hendricks: 5 wickets

C Seleka: 4 wickets

W Marshall: 93 runs

S Muthusamy: 2 wickets

NWD vs WEP Dream11 Prediction Today

NWD vs WEP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Kaplan, W Marshall, A Mgijima, T de Zorzi, D Pretorius, S Muthusamy, W Parnell, B Hendricks, C Seleka, J Diseko, J Dawood

Captain: D Pretorius, Vice-Captain: B Hendricks

NWD vs WEP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Kaplan, D Vilas, W Marshall, A Mgijima, T de Zorzi, D Pretorius, S Muthusamy, W Parnell, B Hendricks, C Seleka, J Dawood

Captain: W Marshall, Vice-Captain: S Muthusamy

