NWL vs PIC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ABCA T10 Splash, Match 11

The New Winthorpes Lions (NWL) will take on Pigotts Crushers (PIC) in the 11th match of the ABCA T10 Splash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, in Antigua on Tuesday, January 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NWL vs PIC Dream11 prediction.

The New Winthorpes Lions have played just one game so far, which was unfortunately washed off. Against the Rising Sun Spartans, they were 10/3 while chasing 53 in 10 overs before the rain came down. The Pigotts Crushers, meanwhile, hunted down 57 with 10 balls to spare against the Rising Sun Spartans before their game against the Police was abandoned.

NWL vs PIC Match Details, ABCA T10 Splash

The 11th match of the ABCA T10 Splash between the New Winthorpes Lions and the Pigotts Crushers will be played on January 10 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 12 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NWL vs PIC, Match 11, ABCA T10 Splash

Date & Time: January 10th 2023, 12 AM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

NWL vs PIC Pitch Report

It hasn't been a high-scoring tournament so far, with the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium producing low totals on a consistent basis. Only one game saw a total of 100 being breached. Thus, another low-scoring encounter could be on the cards on Tuesday.

NWL vs PIC Probable Playing 11 today

New Winthorpes Lions team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

New Winthorpes Lions Probable Playing XI: Jermaine Otto (wk), Bartlete Henry, Hilroy Andrew, Nino Henry, Ishmael Peters, Chad Hampson, Kyian Joseph, Ian Eusebe, Keeshan Daawuud, Ronald Wilson, Nicholas Bowens.

Pigotts Crushers team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Pigotts Crushers Probable Playing XI: Jewel Andrew (wk), Kadeem Henry, Gershum Phillip, Essan Warner, Vishal Gobin, Demari Benta, Craig Rainford, Tyree Moore, Elroy Francis Junior, Jason Rodney, Jared-Jno Baptiste.

Today’s NWL vs PIC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jewel Andrew

Jewel Andrew bats at No. 3 for PIC. He scored eight off five balls in the first game and also hit a four and a six in the two balls he faced in the second match.

Top Batter Pick

Hilroy Andrew

Hilroy Andrew could not get going in the last game but he has a knack for playing substantial knocks at the top of the order. He can hit boundaries consistently as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kadeem Henry

Kadeem Henry picked up two scalps and conceded just four runs in two overs in the first game. He also took two catches. Moreover, Henry can blast his way with the bat at the top of the order.

Top Bowler Pick

Chad Hampson

Chad Hampson bowled a good spell in NWL’s first fixture. He took one wicket and gave away just 14 runs in two overs. Hampson also affected a runout.

NWL vs PIC match captain and vice-captain choices

Essan Warner

Essan Warner was excellent with both the bat and ball in PIC’s first game. He got one wicket and scored an unbeaten 25 to guide his team to a win.

Nino Henry

Nino Henry returned with figures of 2-1-3-2 against RSS. He was batting on four when the rain forced a no-result.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NWL vs PIC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Essan Warner 25 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match Nino Henry 4 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match Kadeem Henry 0 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match Chad Hampson 1 wicket in 1 match Jewel Andrew 18 runs in 2 innings

NWL vs PIC match expert tips

Both teams have a good bunch of all-rounders who can make a big impact. Thus, the likes of Nino Henry, Ian Eusebe, Kadeem Henry, and Essan Warner will be the ones to watch out for in the NWL vs PIC game.

NWL vs PIC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NWL vs PIC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jewel Andrew

Batters: Hilroy Andrew, Jermaine Otto, Demari Benta, Essan Warner (c)

All-rounders: Nino Henry (vc), Ian Eusebe, Kadeem Henry

Bowlers: Chad Hampson, Vishal Gobin, Jared-Jno Baptiste

NWL vs PIC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NWL vs PIC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jewel Andrew

Batters: Hilroy Andrew, Demari Benta, Essan Warner

All-rounders: Nino Henry, Ian Eusebe (vc), Kadeem Henry (c)

Bowlers: Kyian Joseph, Ishmael Peters, Vishal Gobin, Jared-Jno Baptiste

