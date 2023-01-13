NWL vs PLBH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ABCA T10 Splash, Match 20

The New Winthorpes Lions (NWL) will take on Pic Liberta Black Hawks (PLBH) in the 20th match of the ABCA T10 Splash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, in Antigua on Saturday, January 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NWL vs PLBH Dream11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s and the pitch report.

The New Winthorpes Lions are currently placed in fifth position in the Zone-A points table of the tournament. They have managed to win one and lose one of their three matches, while of the match has been abandoned.

Pic Liberta Black Hawks have won one of their two matches, while the other was abandoned. They are currently stationed at number three in the Zone-A points table of the tournament.

Both teams will compete hard to strengthen their claim to the title in this match and so we can expect an exciting clash.

NWL vs PLBH Match Details, ABCA T10 Splash

The 20th match of the ABCA T10 Splash between Combined Schools and the Empire Nation will be played on January 14 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 3.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NWL vs PLBH, Match 20, ABCA T10 Splash 2023

Date & Time: January 14, 2023, 3.00 am IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

NWL vs PLBH, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium will be sporting and a good competition between bat and ball is on the cards. The batters will get their chance to score runs but it will not be a one-sided affair. The bowlers will also have enough opportunities to influence the fate of the match with their skills.

Last 5 Matches on the pitch (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won batting second: 3

Average first innings score: 78

Average second innings score: 69

NWL vs PLBH Probable Playing 11 today

NWL Team/Injury News

No major updates.

New Winthorpes Lions Probable Playing XI

Jermaine Otto, Ishmael Peters, Hilroy Andrew, Bartlete Henry (wk), Nino Henry, Keeshan Daawuud, Kyian Joseph, Zavear Otto, Nicholas Bowens, Roland Francis, and Samuel Peters.

PLBH Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Pic Liberta Black Hawks Probable Playing XI

Rahkeem Cornwall (c), Avier Christian, Amahl Nathaniel, Kadeem Phillip, Joshua Thomas (wk), Ephraim Pollard, Javier Spencer, Michael Greaves, Tarek Charles, Brent Joseph, and Wilden Cornwall Jr.

NWL vs PLBH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Joshua Thomas-I (2 Matches, 121 Points)

Joshua Thomas has been consistent with his performances in the tournament so far. His presence guarantees you some points with the kind of form he is in.

Batter

Amahl Nathaniel (1 Match, 44 Points)

Amahl Nathaniel will be batting in the top order for the Black Hawks. He has hit good form in the matches he has played and hence is a good choice from the batters category.

All-rounder

Nino Henry (3 Matches, 126 Points)

Nino Henry got the tournament off to a great start. But in the last two matches, his performances have been a bit dull. Henry will look to go big in this match and contribute to the team's cause.

Bowlers

Ishmael Peters (3 Matches, 206 Points)

Ishmael Peters has been the strike bowler for the Lions. He has the ability to pick up crucial wickets and hence is the best choice from the bowler's category.

NWL vs PLBH Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Nino Henry

On his day, Nino Henry will affect the match with both the bat and the ball. Choosing him as the captain or vice-captain guarantees you points from either of his trades.

Rahkeem Cornwall

Rahkeem Cornwall will open the innings for the Hawks. His ability to bowl some overs in middle-phase makes him a great choice for the captain or vice-captain.

NWL vs PLBH Match Top 5 Must Picks

Joshua Thomas-I - 121 Points in 2 Matches

Amahl Nathaniel - 44 Points in 1 Match

Nino Henry - 126 Points in 3 Matches

Ishmael Peters - 206 Points in 3 Matches

Rahkeem Cornwall - 71 Points in 1 Match

NWL vs PLBH match expert tips

The pitch will favor players of all trades. The contest will not be dominated by players of a singular skill. So, keeping more all-rounders is the best way to go for the match.

NWL vs PLBH Dream 11 Prediction, Head-to-Head League

NWL vs PLBH Dream 11 Prediction, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Joshua Thomas-I

Batters: H Andrew, Amahl Nathaniel, M Greaves

All-rounders: Rahkeem Cornwall, Nino Henry, I Eusebe, Kadeem Phillip

Bowlers: K Joseph, I Peters, E Pollard

