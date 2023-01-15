NWL vs POL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ABCA T10 Splash, Match 25

The 25th match of the ABCA T10 Splash will see New Winthorpes Lions (NWL) squaring off against the Police (POL) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday, January 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NWL vs POL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
The New Winthorpes Lions are in the penultimate position in the points table for Zone A of the competition. Meanwhile, the Police are also struggling with their form and are in fourth position in the table.
Both teams will look to pick up a win in this match and it promises to be an exciting contest.
NWL vs POL Match Details
The 25th match of the ABCA T10 Splash will be played on January 16 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 12.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
NWL vs POL, Match 25
Date and Time: January 16, 2023, 12.00 am IST
Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
NWL vs POL, Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium will favor the bowlers. In most matches, an 80+ score in 10 overs has been a safe total for the team batting first. So, the bowlers might dominate the contest, especially in the second innings.
Last Five Matches on this pitch (This tournament)
Matches won batting first: 3
Matches won batting second: 2
Average score batting first: 92
Average score batting second: 68
NWL vs POL Probable Playing XI
NWL Team/Injury News
No major updates.
NWL Probable Playing XI
Jermaine Otto, Ishmael Peters, Hilroy Andrew, Nino Henry (c), Bartlete Henry (wk), Keeshan Daawuud, Samuel Peters, Kyian Joseph, Nicholas Bowens, Ian Eusebe, and Zavear Otto.
POL Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
POL Probable Playing XI
Jeron Jones, Malique Gerald, Derek Mourillon (c&wk), Shavon Moore, Vincent Shadrach Jr, Lynton Africa, Damon Valentine, James Cornelius, Orandel Boston, Lashorne Barnarde, and Neville Nichols.
NWL vs POL Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Derek Mourillon
Derek Mourillon has been in good form throughout the series. His consistency in the tournament makes him the best choice from the batters category.
Batter
Shavon Moore
Shavon Moore has been consistent with the bat throughout the tournament. He should make the most of his good run with the bat.
All-rounder
Nino Henry
Nino Henry has been the man for the New Winthorpes Lions. He has been on song with both the bat and the ball.
Bowler
Ishmael Peters
Ishmael Peters has been picking up important wickets for the team. He has been in brilliant form with the ball and can be a crucial pick for the match.
NWL vs POL match captain and vice-captain choices
Ishmael Peters
Ishmael Peters' brilliant run with the ball in the tournament makes him a great choice for the captain or vice-captain for this match.
Lynton Africa
Lynton Africa is the best all-round cricketer from the Police. His ability to play a defining role with the bat and the ball makes him a great captain or vice-captain.
NWL vs POL Match Top Five Must Picks
Derek Mourillon
Shavon Moore
Nino Henry
Ishmael Peters
Lynton Africa
NWL vs POL Match Expert Tips
The pitch will be good for batting in the first half, but run-scoring might get difficult as the match progress. So, picking more batters from the team batting first is advisable.
Take your fantasy game to the next level!! For more fantasy tips, click here.
NWL vs POL Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head League
Wicketkeeper: D Mourillon
Batters: H Andrew, M Gerald, Shavin Moore
All-rounders: Nino Henry, I Eusebe, L Barnarde, Lynton Africa
Bowlers: K Joseph, Ishmael Peters, J Cornelius
NWL vs POL Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: D Mourillon
Batters: H Andrew, M Gerald, Shavin Moore
All-rounders: Nino Henry, I Eusebe, L Barnarde, Lynton Africa
Bowlers: K Joseph, Ishmael Peters, J Cornelius