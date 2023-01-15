NWL vs POL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ABCA T10 Splash, Match 25

The 25th match of the ABCA T10 Splash will see New Winthorpes Lions (NWL) squaring off against the Police (POL) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday, January 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NWL vs POL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The New Winthorpes Lions are in the penultimate position in the points table for Zone A of the competition. Meanwhile, the Police are also struggling with their form and are in fourth position in the table.

Both teams will look to pick up a win in this match and it promises to be an exciting contest.

NWL vs POL Match Details

The 25th match of the ABCA T10 Splash will be played on January 16 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 12.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NWL vs POL, Match 25

Date and Time: January 16, 2023, 12.00 am IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

NWL vs POL, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium will favor the bowlers. In most matches, an 80+ score in 10 overs has been a safe total for the team batting first. So, the bowlers might dominate the contest, especially in the second innings.

Last Five Matches on this pitch (This tournament)

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won batting second: 2

Average score batting first: 92

Average score batting second: 68

NWL vs POL Probable Playing XI

NWL Team/Injury News

No major updates.

NWL Probable Playing XI

Jermaine Otto, Ishmael Peters, Hilroy Andrew, Nino Henry (c), Bartlete Henry (wk), Keeshan Daawuud, Samuel Peters, Kyian Joseph, Nicholas Bowens, Ian Eusebe, and Zavear Otto.

POL Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

POL Probable Playing XI

Jeron Jones, Malique Gerald, Derek Mourillon (c&wk), Shavon Moore, Vincent Shadrach Jr, Lynton Africa, Damon Valentine, James Cornelius, Orandel Boston, Lashorne Barnarde, and Neville Nichols.

NWL vs POL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Derek Mourillon

Derek Mourillon has been in good form throughout the series. His consistency in the tournament makes him the best choice from the batters category.

Batter

Shavon Moore

Shavon Moore has been consistent with the bat throughout the tournament. He should make the most of his good run with the bat.

All-rounder

Nino Henry

Nino Henry has been the man for the New Winthorpes Lions. He has been on song with both the bat and the ball.

Bowler

Ishmael Peters

Ishmael Peters has been picking up important wickets for the team. He has been in brilliant form with the ball and can be a crucial pick for the match.

NWL vs POL match captain and vice-captain choices

Ishmael Peters

Ishmael Peters' brilliant run with the ball in the tournament makes him a great choice for the captain or vice-captain for this match.

Lynton Africa

Lynton Africa is the best all-round cricketer from the Police. His ability to play a defining role with the bat and the ball makes him a great captain or vice-captain.

NWL vs POL Match Top Five Must Picks

Derek Mourillon

Shavon Moore

Nino Henry

Ishmael Peters

Lynton Africa

NWL vs POL Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting in the first half, but run-scoring might get difficult as the match progress. So, picking more batters from the team batting first is advisable.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

NWL vs POL Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head League

NWL vs POL Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head League

Wicketkeeper: D Mourillon

Batters: H Andrew, M Gerald, Shavin Moore

All-rounders: Nino Henry, I Eusebe, L Barnarde, Lynton Africa

Bowlers: K Joseph, Ishmael Peters, J Cornelius

NWL vs POL Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

NWL vs POL Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: D Mourillon

Batters: H Andrew, M Gerald, Shavin Moore

All-rounders: Nino Henry, I Eusebe, L Barnarde, Lynton Africa

Bowlers: K Joseph, Ishmael Peters, J Cornelius

Poll : 0 votes