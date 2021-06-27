NWW vs LLG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 match - June 27th, 2021

The North West Warriors will take on Leinster Lightning in Match No. 11 of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2021 at the Bready Cricket Club.

The North West Warriors are having a phenomenal run in this edition of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, having topped the table with 18 points. Leinster Lightning aren’t far behind as they currently occupy the second spot. Both teams are coming off victories in their last matches.

On that note, here we take a look at three players whom you can pick as captain and vice-captain for your Dream11 team ahead of this Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy fixture.

#3 William Porterfield

Lions v Ireland: Warm-Up Game

William Porterfield is the leading run-scorer for the North West Warriors in the ongoing Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy. He has scored 136 runs in five innings, with a couple of fifties as well.

Porterfield also scored a match-winning unbeaten 61 off just 43 deliveries, striking at 141.9, in his side’s latest win over the Munster Reds.

#2 Craig Young

England v Ireland - 3rd One Day International: Royal London Series

Right-arm quick Craig Young has taken ten wickets for North West Warriors from five games with an average of 15.30 and an economy of 7.65. He is the highest wicket-taker for his team in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2021.

Craig Young also picked up three wickets for 22 runs from his four overs against the Munster Reds, which are his best figures in the tournament so far.

#1 Simi Singh

Lions v Ireland: Warm-Up Game

Leinster Lightning all-rounder Simi Singh has had a great run with both the bat and the ball this season. He is the leading run-scorer for his team with 185 runs from five games at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 140.15.

Additionally, Singh has grabbed seven wickets with an economy of 7.31, with his best figures this season being 3/31.

Simi Singh brought his all-round abilities to the fore when his side played their last match against the Northern Knights. He first scored 57 runs and then returned to pick up two wickets with the ball.

Therefore, Simi Singh is a must-pick for your team as the two teams battle it out in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2021.

