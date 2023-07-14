North West Warriors vs Munster Reds - Dream11 Prediction - Ireland Inter-Provincial Men’s T20 Trophy 2023

North West Warriors will take on Munster Reds in Match No.7 of the Ireland Inter-Provincial Men’s T20 Trophy 2023 at the Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready on Friday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NWW vs MUR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

The domestic T20 tournament in Ireland returns after a month. North West Warriors performed well in their first three games. They won the first two games before losing their third against Northern Knights. Meanwhile, Munster Reds lost their first two matches before beating Leinster Lighting to get off the mark.

NWW vs MUR, Match Details

The 7th match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial Men’s T20 Trophy 2023 between North West Warriors and Munster Reds will be played on July 14th 2023 at Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NWW vs MUR

Date & Time: July 14th 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready

Pitch Report

The track at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason has been a good one to bat on. However, there could be some movement for the pacers early on with the new ball. A score of about 165-170 could be par.

NWW vs MUR Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

North West Warriors: L, W, W

Munster Reds: W, L, L

NWW vs MUR Probable Playing 11 today

North West Warriors Team News

No major injury concerns.

North West Warriors Probable Playing XI: Stephen Doheny (wk), Aaron Gillespie, Jared Wilson, Scott MacBeth, Shane Getkate (c), Cameron Melly, William McClintock, Liam Doherty, Ryan MacBeth, Cian Robertson, Trent McKeegan

Munster Reds Team News

No major injury concerns.

Munster Reds Probable Playing XI: Nicolaj Damgaard, Nathan McGuire, Murray Commins, Alistair Frost, Conner Fletcher (wk), Tyrone Kane (c), Matt Ford, Brandon Kruger, Josh Manley, Ben White, Liam McCarthy

Today’s NWW vs MUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Stephen Doheny (3 matches, 80 runs)

Stephen Doheny is in good touch with the bat. The NWW wicket-keeper batter has scored 80 runs at a strike-rate of 115.94. He has taken three catches and has one stumping to his name.

Top Batter Pick

Murray Commins (3 matches, 73 runs)

Murray Commins has looked good with the bat. He has accumulated 73 runs in three innings while striking at 146.00 in this tournament.

Top All-rounder Pick

Scott MacBeth (3 matches, 54 runs, 3 wickets)

Scott MacBeth has been very effective with both bat and ball. The off-spinning all-rounder has got 54 runs while striking at 158.82. With the ball, he has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 8.22.

Top Bowler Pick

Cian Robertson (3 matches, 6 wickets)

Cian Robertson is in excellent form with the ball. The left-arm spinner has returned with six scalps from three games at an economy of 5.14. He has a bowling strike-rate of 11.6.

NWW vs MUR match captain and vice-captain choices

Shane Getkate (3 matches, 85 runs)

Shane Getkate is in top form with the bat. The NWW skipper has amassed 85 runs in three outings and he has a strike-rate of 134.92. He can pick wickets regularly as well.

Trent McKeegan (3 matches, 7 wickets)

Trent McKeegan has been bowling superbly. The NWW seamer has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.93 and he is striking once every eight balls.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NWW vs MUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Shane Getkate 85 runs in 3 matches Trent McKeegan 7 wickets in 3 matches Cian Robertson 6 wickets in 3 matches Scott MacBeth 54 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches Murray Commins 73 runs in 3 matches

NWW vs MUR match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Tyrone Kane, Shane Getkate, Jared Wilson and Scott MacBeth could be the ones to watch out for.

NWW vs MUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for North West Warriors vs Munster Reds - Ireland Inter-Provincial Men’s T20 Trophy 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Stephen Doheny

Batters: Murray Commins, Nathan McGuire

All-rounders: Tyrone Kane, Shane Getkate (c), Jared Wilson, Scott MacBeth

Bowlers: Liam McCarthy, Trent McKeegan (vc), Ben White, Cian Robertson

NWW vs MUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for North West Warriors vs Munster Reds - Ireland Inter-Provincial Men’s T20 Trophy 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Stephen Doheny, Conner Fletcher

Batters: Murray Commins

All-rounders: Tyrone Kane, Shane Getkate, Scott MacBeth (c), Nicolaj Damgaard, Liam Doherty

Bowlers: Liam McCarthy, Trent McKeegan, Cian Robertson (vc)

