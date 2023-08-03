NWW vs MUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Match 17

The North West Warriors (NWW) will be up against the Munster Reds (MUR) in the 17th match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 at Sydney Parade in Dublin on Thursday, August 3. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NWW vs MUR Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 17.

The North West Warriors have fared decently in the tournament so far. They have won and lost two matches each, while the other three games got abandoned. The Warriors are second in the table with 16 points and will be looking to build some winning momentum.

The Munster Reds are third in the standings just behind the Warriors. They have won one match and have lost on three occasions. Another four games got washed out and they have picked up 13 points so far.

NWW vs MUR Match Details, Match 17

The Match 17 of Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 will be played on August 3 at the Sydney Parade in Dublin. The match is set to take place at 3.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NWW vs MUR, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Match 17

Date and Time: August 3, 2023, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Sydney Parade, Dublin

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Fancode

NWW vs MUR Pitch Report

The track has been balanced and it has provided equal support to both batters and bowlers. Fast bowlers could prove to be difficult to deal with on this wicket.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 150.67

Average second innings score: 144

NWW vs MUR Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

North West Warriors: W-W-L-L

Munster Reds: L-L-W-L

NWW vs MUR probable playing 11s for today’s match

North West Warriors Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

North West Warriors Probable Playing 11

Andy McBrine (c), Stephen Doheny (wk), Nathan McGuire, Shane Getkate, William McClintock, Jared Wilson, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Ryan MacBeth, Craig Young, and Conor Olphert.

Munster Reds Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Munster Reds Probable Playing 11

Matt Ford, M Commins, Liam McCarthy, AR Frost, TE Kane, Nathan McGuire, PJ Moor (C), B White, M Frost, Josh Manley, and Cian Egerton.

NWW vs MUR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Doheny (5 matches, 85 runs, Strike Rate: 111.84)

S Doheny is a very reputed player. He has scored 85 runs in five matches but a lot more will be expected from him.

Top Batter pick

M Commins (5 matches, 170 runs, Strike Rate: 146.55)

M Commins is the leading run-scorer for his side. He has hammered 170 runs in five games at a wonderful strike rate of 146.55 and also has an average of 42.50.

Top All-rounder pick

J Wilson (5 matches, 89 runs and 3 wickets)

J Wilson has been influential in both departments. He has scored 89 runs and is the leading run-scorer for his side. Wilson has also scalped three wickets at an economy of 7.25.

Top Bowler pick

B White (3 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.67)

B White is the leading wicket-taker for the Munster Reds. He has picked up five wickets in three games and has a pretty stunning economy of 6.67.

NWW vs MUR match captain and vice-captain choices

T McKeegan

T McKeegan is the highest wicket-taker in the entire tournament and has been in stunning form with the ball in hand. McKeegan has scalped 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.09 and should definitely be the captaincy choice of your NWW vs MUR Dream11 Fantasy Team.

C Robertson

C Robertson is the second-highest wicket-taker in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 behind his teammate McKeegan. He has scalped eight wickets but it is his economy rate of 4.77 that really stands out.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NWW vs MUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points C Robertson 8 wickets 256 points T McKeegan 10 wickets 221 points M Commins 170 runs 205 points J Wilson 89 runs and 3 wickets 194 points S Doheny 85 runs 173 points

NWW vs MUR match expert tips

Both T McKeegan and C Robertson have been brilliant with the ball and they will make a safe captaincy pairing for your NWW vs MUR Dream11 Fantasy Team.

NWW vs MUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Head to Head League

NWW vs MUR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: S Doheny

Batters: M Commins, N McGuire

All-rounders: J Wilson, S Getkate, S Macbeth, A Frost

Bowlers: C Robertson, T McKeegan, B White, L McCarthy

NWW vs MUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Grand League

NWW vs MUR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Doheny

Batters: M Commins, W McCintock

All-rounders: J Wilson, S Getkate, T Kane

Bowlers: C Robertson, T McKeegan, B White, L McCarthy, R Macbeth