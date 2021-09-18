NWW vs MUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report

North-West Warriors will be up against Munster Reds in the 16th match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 on Saturday at The Green cricket ground in Comber.

The North-West Warriors are first in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 points table. They have many excellent players who have contributed significantly to the team’s success as they aim to stay atop with a win in this game.

Munster Reds, meanwhile, just haven't been able to live up to their expected level, despite a few players playing brilliantly. They are at the bottom of the standings, and are in desperate need of a victory.

NWW vs MUR Probable Playing 11s

North-West Warriors

William Porterfield, Stephen Doheny (WK), Shane Getkate, William McClintock, Andy McBrine (C), Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume, Conor Olphert, Ross Allen, Ryan Macbeth, Jared Wilson.

Munster Reds

Peter Moor (WK), Tyrone Kane (C), Murray Commins, Fionn Hand, Gareth Delany, Aaron Cawley, Jack Carty, Matt Ford, Mitchell Thompson, Josh Manley, Michael Frost

Match Details

Match: NWW vs MUR, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20.

Date and Time: 18th September 2021, 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: The Green Cricket Ground, Comber, Ireland.

Pitch Report

The pacers should be able to swing the ball initially. But as the game progresses, the batsmen could enjoy batting. The track is also likely to provide something for the spinners later in the game.

NWW vs MUR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Peter Moor: Moor could be a safe wicketkeeping option for this game. With 205 runs to his name, he is the highest run-scorer in the Inter-Provincial T20.

Batsmen

Matt Ford: Ford has been a decent performer for the Reds. In his previous game, he scored 57 runs with an impressive strike rate of 190, and also took two wickets.

William McClintock: William is a reliable performer with the bat. He can anchor innings and play big knocks.

All-rounders

Andy McBrine: McBrine is a terrific all-rounder who can perform effectively in both departments of the game. He has the ability to contain batters and also play big strokes towards the end.

Fionn Hand: Hand has been another standout performer in the tournament. He has scored 100 runs, and picked up seven wickets in six innings.

Bowlers

Craig Young: Young will lead the Warriors' bowling department. He has several variations under his kitty, and can pick up a bunch of wickets for his team.

Josh Manley: The conditions suit Manley's skill set, making him a good option for the game.

5 best players to pick in NWW vs MUR Dream11 prediction team

Peter Moor (MUR) – 342 points.

Matt Ford (MUR) – 307 points.

Craig Young (NWW) – 419 points.

Andy McBrine (NWW) – 374 points.

Fionn Hand (MUR) – 370 points.

Key stats for NWW vs MUR Dream11 prediction team

Peter Moor: 6 matches, 205 runs.

William McClintock: 6 matches, 161 runs.

Fionn Hand: 6 matches, 100 runs and 7 wickets.

Craig Young: 6 matches, 12 wickets.

Andy McBrine: 6 matches, 85 runs and 6 wickets.

NWW vs MUR Dream11 Prediction

NWW vs MUR Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Moor, Stephen Doheny, William McClintock, Matt Ford, William Porterfield, Andy McBrine, Shane Getkate, Fionn Hand, Craig Young, Josh Manley, Michael Frost.

Captain: Fionn Hand. Vice-Captain: Craig Young.

NWW vs MUR Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Moor, Jack Carty, William McClintock, Matt Ford, Graham Kennedy, Andy McBrine, Fionn Hand, Craig Young, Aaron Carley, Josh Manley, Graham Hume.

Captain: Andy McBrine. Vice-Captain: Peter Moor.

Edited by Bhargav