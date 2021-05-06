NWW vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD match - May 6th, 2021

North West Warriors will face off against Munster Reds in the third match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD at the Eglinton Cricket Club in Eglington on 6th May.

This match will be the first encounter between these two sides. North West Warriors have already played one game in the tournament against Leinster Lightning, which they lost by 6 wickets. With the likes of William Porterfield, Stuart Thompson and a few top class players in the squad, they will be looking to bounce back in this match.

On the other hand, Munster Reds are making their debut this season in the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD tournament. This match will be their first of the season. Munster Reds' squad includes players like Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany and some talented youngsters. They will be looking to start their season with a win.

Squads to choose from

North West Warriors

Andy McBrine (C), Ross Allen, Stephen Doheny, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Nathan McGuire, Conor Olphert, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Will Smale, Craig Young.

Munster Reds

Curtis Campher (C), Aaron Cawley, Murray Commins, Gareth Delany, Greg Ford, Matt Ford, Fionn Hand, Tyrone Kane, Seamus Lynch, Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, Peter Moor, Amish Sidhu.

Probable Playing XIs

North West Warriors

Andy McBrine, Stephen Doheny, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Stuart Thompson, Craig Young, Graham Kennedy, William McClintock, Nathan McGuire

Munster Reds

Curtis Campher, Aaron Cawley, Murray Commins, Gareth Delany, Greg Ford, Matt Ford, Fionn Hand, Tyrone Kane, Seamus Lynch, Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, Peter Moor

Match Details

Match: North West Warriors vs Munster Reds, Match 3

Date and Time: May 6th 2021, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: Eglinton Cricket Club, Eglinton

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eglinton Cricket Club in Eglinton offers equal assistance to both batters as well as bowlers. We may see spinners come into play as the game progresses. The team winning the toss would most probably opt to bat first and set up a good total.

NWW vs MUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NWW vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Moor, William Porterfield, Nathan McGuire, Murray Commins, Seamus Lynch, Stuart Thompson, Curtis Campher, Graham Hume, Boyd Rankin, Andy McBrine, Gareth Delany

Captain: Curtis Campher Vice-captain: William Porterfield

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Moor, Stephen Doheny, Wlliam Porterfield, Graham Kennedy, Greg Ford, Murray Commins, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Gareth Delany, Craig Young, Graham Hume

Captain: Stuart Thompson Vice-captain: Graham Hume