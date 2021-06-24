NWW vs NK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 match - June 25th, 2021

The North West Warriors face the Northern Knights in Match No. 7 of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy on Friday.

The North West Warriors are atop the table with nine points. The Northern Knights, on the other hand, are only a place behind them with eight points. Both teams are coming off wins in their last matches in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the upcoming fixture:

#3 Craig Young

Ireland national cricketer Craig Young is the leading wicket-taker for the North West Warriors in this edition of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy. He has picked up six wickets from three games, at an average of 13.16 and an economy of 6.58.

The right-arm quick grabbed three wickets for 24 runs when his side played against Leinster Lightning in their last match. In the same game, he also scored an unbeaten nine-ball 17, striking at 188.9.

#2 Luke Georgeson

Northern Knights all-rounder Luke Georgeson is the leading run-scorer for his team this season. The left-handed batsman has scored 92 runs from three games so far.

Georgeson scored 51 runs in their previous game against the Munster Reds. He is also the third-highest run-getter so far in the ongoing edition of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy.

Georgeson has also been impressive with the ball. He returned figures of 2/8 from two overs in the Northern Knights' last match against the Munster Reds.

#1 Benjamin White

Benjamin White is the highest wicket-taker so far in this year’s Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy. The Northern Knights spinner has ten wickets from three games, at an economy of 7.09 and a strike rate of 6.6.

He picked up a fifer in the Knights' last match against Munster Reds. His figures of 5/13 from that match are also his personal best in the tournament thus far.

Benjamin White is a must-pick for your Dream11 team as the North West Warriors face the Northern Knights at the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy.

