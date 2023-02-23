NYC vs BCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Guwahati Premier League, Match 10

91 Yards Club (NYC) will take on Bud Cricket Club (BCC) in the tenth match of the Guwahati Premier League at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Thursday, February 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NYC vs BCC Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Bud Cricket Club have had a pretty good start to their season, winning three of their first three games. Riyan Parag has been in outstanding form with both bat and ball, scoring 166 runs and taking 11 wickets in just three games.

Moreover, the side's top-order batters have been in good form, scoring runs at a brisk pace. If they can keep up their current form, they could be a tough team to beat.

Bud Cricket Club, on the other hand, will be looking for their first victory of the tournament. They have had a rough start to the season, losing their first two games.

The side will need to regroup and come up with a plan to counter Riyan Parag's all-around ability. Their batters have struggled to score runs so far in the tournament and they will be looking to improve on that in this match.

NYC vs BCC Match Details, Guwahati Premier League

The tenth match of the Guwahati Premier League will be played on February 23 at the Judges Field in Guwahati. The match is set to take place at 06.00 pm IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NYC vs BCC, Guwahati Premier League, Match 10

Date and Time: February 23, 2023, 06.00 pm IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

NYC vs BCC, Pitch Report

The pitch at Judges Field is dry and hard, which means the ball will likely come on nicely to the bat. The bounce is expected to be even, making timing shots easier for the batters.

However, there is some grass on the surface, which could cause the ball to swing early. So the opening batters will need to be cautious during the first few overs. They should be able to play their shots freely once they have settled in.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 111

Average second-innings score: 103

NYC vs BCC probable playing XIs for today’s match

NYC Team/Injury News

No major updates.

NYC Probable Playing XI

Kunal Saikia (c&wk), Roshan Topno, Danish Ahmed, Kunal Sharma, Pritish Roy, Reshab Dipak, Arup Das, Sunil Lachit, Mukhtar Hussain, Siddhesh Wath, Shubham Dubey.

BCC Team/Injury News

No major updates.

BCC Probable Playing XI

Pushparaj Sharma (c), Swarupam Purkayastha, Kaushik Giri, Hardeep Singh, Parvez Aziz, Erik Roy (wk), Jitu Ali, Riyan Parag, Nipan Deka, Abhilash Gogoi, Sundeep Rabha.

Today's NYC vs BCC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Erik Roy

He is a safe and worthy pick from the wicket-keeper section for this outing.

Top Batter Pick

Hardeep Singh (102 runs in three matches, Average: 34.00)

Hardeep Singh is the third-leading run-scorer in the competition. He has been batting brilliantly, scoring 102 runs at an outstanding average of 34.00 in three games, and could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Riyan Parag (166 runs & 11 wickets in three matches, Average: 55.33)

Riyan Parag has been in excellent form with the bat recently, scoring two half-centuries in three games. He is also a skilled spinner whose variations and control have troubled opposing batters. Parag could be a valuable addition to your fantasy team for the upcoming match.

Top Bowler Pick

Reshab Dipak (Five wickets in four matches; Average: 17.60)

Dipak has been in sensational form with the ball in hand for 91 Yards Club. His pace and variations have served him well so far, taking six wickets at an impressive average of 5.50 in two games.

NYC vs BCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Swarupam Purkayastha

Swarupam Purkayastha has been an outstanding batter for the Bud Cricket Club in the ongoing tournament. His aggressive style of play has delivered great results, as he has scored 110 runs in three games with an impressive average of 36.66.

Given his current form, Purkayastha could be a key player to watch out for in your fantasy team.

Nipan Deka

Nipan Deka has been in tremendous form with his accurate medium-pace bowling for the Bud Cricket Club. He has taken seven wickets in the last three games at an average of 8.71, making him a valuable asset for your fantasy team.

Top 5 Picks for NYC vs BCC Dream 11 Team

Kaushik Giri

Hardeep Singh

Parvez Aziz

Reshab Dipak

Arup Das

NYC vs BCC Match Expert Tips, 10th Match

Pushparaj Sharma has been consistent in this tournament, taking five wickets at an average of 11.20 in three games. He could be a game-changing selection for your NYC vs BCC Dream11 prediction team.

NYC vs BCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Head-to-Head League

NYC vs BCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: K Sakia.

Batters: S Purkayast, S Wath, Hardeep Singh.

All-rounders: Riyan Parag, S Lachit, K Giri.

Bowlers: Nipun Deka, P Sharma, P Ray, R Dipak.

NYC vs BCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Grand League

NYC vs BCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: E Roy.

Batters: S Purkayast, Shubham Dubey, Hardeep Singh.

All-rounders: Riyan Parag, S Lachit, D Ahmed.

Bowlers: Nipun Deka, P Sharma, P Ray, R Dipak.

