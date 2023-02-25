NYC vs CCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Guwahati Premier League 2023, Match 15

Match 15 of the Guwahati Premier League 2023 will see 91 Yards Cricket Club (NYC) and City Cricket Club (CCC) lock horns at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Sunday. February 26. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NYC vs CCC Dream11 prediction.

The City Cricket Club have blown hot and cold in this competition with two wins in four matches. While their bowling attack has had sub-par performances in recent outings, the likes of Rahul Hazarika and Romario Sharma have kept the ship afloat.

As for their opponents 91 Yards Club, they have just one win in four matches. However, they come into this game on the back of a win against West Guwahati Club and will be looking to sustain their newfound momentum. With either side keen to boost their playoff chances, a cracking contest is on the cards in Guwahati.

NYC vs CCC Match Details

91 Yards Cricket Club and City Cricket Club face off in Match 15 of the Guwahati Premier League. The game is set to take place at 10.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NYC vs CCC, Guwahati Premier League 2023

Date and Time: February 26, 2023, 10.00 am IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

NYC vs CCC probable playing 11s for today’s match

91 Yards Club injury/team news

No injury concerns for NYC.

91 Yards Club probable playing 11

Siddhesh Wath, Rajinder Singh, Reshab Dipak, Shubham Dubey, Danish Ahmed, Kunal Saikia (c), Roshan Topno, Biplab Siakia, Pritish Roy, Sunil Lachit, and Mukhtar Hussain.

City Cricket Club injury/team news

No injury concerns for CCC.

City Cricket Club probable playing 11

Wasiqur Rahman (c), Rahul Hazarika, Sibsankar Roy, Romario Sharma (wk), Jogeshwar Bhumiz, Hrishikesh Tamuli, Dibakar Johri, Bikash Chetri, Pritam Das, Abhijot Sidhu, and Raj Agarwal.

NYC vs CCC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Romario Sharma (4 matches, 81 runs, Average: 81.00)

Romario Sharma has been in decent form this tournament, scoring 81 runs in four matches. He has only been dismissed once in the tournament and boasts a healthy strike rate to his name as well. Given his potential and form, Sharma is a top pick for your NYC vs CCC Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Shubham Dubey (4 matches, 93 runs, Average: 23.25)

Shubham Dubey comes into this game on the back of a 39-ball 43 against West Guwahati Club. He has amassed 93 runs in four matches at an average of 23.25. With Dubey boasting some Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy experience as well, he is a good addition to your NYC vs CCC Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sunil Lachit (4 matches, 24 runs, 2 wickets)

Sunil Lachit has shown glimpses of his ability so far, scoring 24 runs and picking up two wickets. Like Dubey, Lachit has also played some domestic cricket, albeit with Assam. He is one of NYC frontline bowlers and can pack a punch with the bat too, making him a fine pick for your NYC vs CCC Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Dibakar Joshi (3 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 11.60)

Dibakar Joshi is among the highest wicket-takers in the competition, picking up seven wickets in four matches. He is averaging 11.60 with the ball, holding him in good stead. With Joshi in fine form coming into the game, he is a good addition to your NYC vs CCC Dream11 prediction team.

NYC vs CCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Reshab Dipak

Reshab Dipak has been the star of the show for CCC, scoring 115 runs in four matches. He is averaging 38.33 with the bat and has also picked up seven wickets with the ball. Given his all-round utility and form, Dipak is a viable pick as captain or vice-captain for your NYC vs CCC Dream11 prediction team.

Rahul Hazarika

Rahul Hazarika is an experienced campaigner who has scored 83 runs in four matches so far. He is known for his ability to score big runs at the top of the order. Given his experience, Hazarika is a good captaincy choice for your NYC vs CCC Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NYC vs CCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Reshab Dipak 115 runs in 4 matches Shubham Dubey 93 runs in 4 matches Rahul Hazarika 83 runs in 4 matches Dibakar Joshi 5 wickets in 3 matches Pritish Roy 5 wickets in 4 matches

NYC vs CCC match expert tips for Guwahati Premier League 2023, Match 15

Mukhtar Hussain is a talented bowler who has picked up four wickets in four matches so far. All four of his matches have come in the last two matches, holding him in high regard. With the conditions likely to suit him, Mukhtar is a fine pick for your NYC vs CCC Dream11 prediction team.

NYC vs CCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NYC vs CCC Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head

Wicketkeeper: W Rahman

Batters: S Roy, R Hazarika, S Dubey

Allrounders: R Sharma, S Lachit

Bowlers: J Bhumji, M Hussain, D Johori, P Ray, R Dipak

NYC vs CCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NYC vs CCC Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: W Rahman

Batters: S Roy, R Hazarika, S Dubey

Allrounders: R Sharma, D Ahmed

Bowlers: J Bhumji, M Hussain, D Johori, M Hussain, R Dipak

