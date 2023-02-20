NYC vs CCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Guwahati Premier League, Match 4

91 Yards Club (NYC) will take on City CC (CCC) in the fourth match of the Guwahati Premier League at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Monday, February 20. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NYC vs CCC Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

91 Yards Club will be playing their first match of the tournament and will be hoping to get off to a winning start. City CC, on the other hand, have already played one match in the tournament and have failed to win it. They will be looking to get their campaign back on track with a win in this match.

NYC vs CCC Match Details, Guwahati Premier League

The fourth match of the Guwahati Premier League will be played on February 20 at the Judges Field in Guwahati. The match is set to take place at 6.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NYC vs CCC, Guwahati Premier League, Match 4

Date and Time: February 20, 2022, 6.00 pm IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

NYC vs CCC Pitch Report

The pitch at Judges Field has been good for bowling. The seamers have got help from the strip. A total of 150 plus could be a safe total on the pitch.

NYC vs CCC probable playing XIs for today’s match

NYC Team/Injury News

No major updates.

NYC Probable Playing XI

Kunal Sakia (wk), Kunal Sarma, Shubham Dubey, Biplab Saikia, Sunil Lachit, Danish Ahmed, Arup Das, Rajinder Singh, Pritish Ray, Hridip Deka, and Reshab Dipak.

CCC Team/Injury News

No major updates.

CCC Probable Playing XI

Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Wasiqur Rahman, Rahul Hazarika, Sibsankar Roy, Romario Sharma, Raj Agarwal, Dibakar Johori, Abhijot Singh, Bikash Chetri, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, and Jogeswar Bhumij.

NYC vs CCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kunal Sakia

Kunal Sakia will be opening the batting for his team. He can get his team off to a good start and can also be very good behind the stumps. Kunal Sakia is the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.

Batter

Shubham Dubey

Shubham Dey is the best batter for this match. He has the ability to go big and score quick runs. Dubey will be the best bet from the batter's category for this match.

All-rounder

Dibakar Johori

Dibakar Johori can be a very effective player for his team. He can change the course of a match with both the bat and the ball, which makes him the best all-rounder pick for this match.

Bowler

Pritish Ray

Pritish Ray can be very effective with his spin bowling in the middle overs. His ability to pick up important wickets makes Pritish the best bowler pick for this match.

NYC vs CCC Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Sunil Lachit

Sunil Lachit is a very effective all-rounder. His ability to impact the game with both the bat and the ball makes Lachit the best pick for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Dibakar Johori

Dibakar Johori comes in the middle order to bat and can use the long handle. He can also pick up wickets at crucial junctures and this makes him a safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for NYC vs CCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Dibakar Johori

Sunil Lachit

Arup Das

Sibsankar Roy

Shubham Dubey

NYC vs CCC match expert tips

The pitch at Judges Field will be good for bowling, especially for seamers. Players who can bowl with the new ball and also bat in the middle order will be very good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more such fantasy tips, click here.

NYC vs CCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: K Sakia

Batters: S Roy, R Sharma, S Dubey

All-rounders: A Das, D Ahmed, D Johori, S Lachit

Bowlers: B Chetri, R Ahmed, Pritish Ray

