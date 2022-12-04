NYS vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Final

New York Strikers (NYS) will take on Deccan Gladiators (DG) in the final of the Abu Dhabi T10 League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Sunday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NYS vs DG Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report for the game.

The Strikers have been magnificent this season. The Kieron Pollard-led side lost their first gane against Bangla Tigers but have won six games since then, including the first qualifier against Morrisville Samp Army.

Meanwhile, the Gladiators have had a decent run, winning four and losing three league games. However, they beat Team Abu Dhabi and Morrisville Samp Army in the Eliminator and second Qualifier respectively to reach the title clash.

NYS vs DG, Match Details

The final of the Abu Dhabi T10 League between New York Strikers and Deccan Gladiators will be played on November 4 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, at 7:45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NYS vs DG

Date & Time: November 4, 2022; 7:45 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has been an absolute belter, and teams have got consistently got big scores. The average first innings score is about 110, and another high-scoring game is likely to be on the cards.

Matches won by teams batting first: 15

Matches won by teams bowling first: 15

NYS vs DG Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

New York Strikers: W-W-W-W-W

Deccan Gladiators: W-W-L-W-L

NYS vs DG Probable Playing XIs today

New York Strikers Team News

No major injury concerns

New York Strikers Probable Playing XI

Paul Stirling, Muhammad Waseem, Eoin Morgan, Azam Khan (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Jordan Thompson, Rashid Khan, Akeal Hosein, Matiullah Khan, Wahab Riaz, Ravi Rampaul

Deccan Gladiators Team News

No major injury concerns

Deccan Gladiators Probable Playing XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Will Smeed, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Sultan Ahmed, Tabraiz Shamsi, Zahoor Khan, Zahir Khan, Joshua Little

Today’s NYS vs DG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicholas Pooran (9 matches, 305 runs)

Pooran is atop the run charts. The left-hander has aggregated 305 runs at an average of 50.83 and strike rate of 245.96. He has smacked 26 fours and 24 sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Eoin Morgan (8 matches, 219 runs)

Morgan has been quite consistent with the bat for NYS and is their leading run-scorer with 219 runs while striking at 179.50.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jordan Thompson (8 matches, 12 wickets)

Thompson is the joint-highest wicket-taker this season, picking 12 scalps in eight games at a strike rate of 8.0. He can also be handy with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Akeal Hosein (7 innings, 8 wickets)

Hosein has bowled in seven of eight games he has played so far. The left-arm spinner has taken eight wickets at an economy rate of 5.92.

NYS vs DG match captain and vice-captain choices

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (9 matches, 278 runs)

He's in top form with the bat. He's the second-highest run-getter in the tournament with 278 runs at an average of 55.60 and strike rate of 194.40. The 28-year-old top-order batter has smashed 22 fours and 19 sixes.

Rashid Khan (3 matches, 9 runs, 2 wickets)

Khan may not have produced the kind of impact he usually does but is a game-changer. The Afghanistan superstar leg-spinner has taken two wickets at an economy of 9, and he can tonk it around with the bat lower down the order.

Five Must-picks with player stats for NYS vs DG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Tom Kohler-Cadmore 278 runs in 9 matches Jordan Thompson 12 wickets in 8 matches Nicholas Pooran 305 runs in 9 matches Akeal Hosein 8 wickets in 7 innings Rashid Khan 9 runs & 2 wickets in 3 matches

NYS vs DG match expert tips

The top-order batters and all-rounders could be key. Thus, the likes of Andre Russell, Rashid Khan, Jordan Thompson, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Nicholas Pooran could be the ones to watch out for.

NYS vs DG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators - Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Odean Smith, Jordan Thompson

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Akeal Hosein, Joshua Little

NYS vs DG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators - Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Azam Khan

Batters: Eoin Morgan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Will Smeed

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Rashid Khan, Jordan Thompson

Bowlers: Ravi Rampaul, Akeal Hosein, Joshua Little

