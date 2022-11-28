NYS vs MSA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 2022, Match 15

The 15th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2022 will see the New York Strikers (NYS) squaring off against the Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday, November 28.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NYS vs MSA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Morrisville Samp Army have won all of their last three matches. The New York Strikers, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches and will be curious to set up a winning streak in the tournament.

The New York Strikers will give it their all to win the match but Morrisville Samp Army have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NYS vs MSA Match Details

The 15th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2022 will be played on November 28 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 8:45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NYS vs MSA, Match 15

Date and Time: 28 November 2022, 8:45 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between The Deccan Gladiators and Delhi Bulls, where a total of 262 runs were scored at a loss of six wickets.

NYS vs MSA Form Guide

NYS - L W W

MSA - W W W

NYS vs MSA Probable Playing XI

NYS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Andre Fletcher, Paul Stirling, Eoin Morgan, Azam Khan (wk), Waseem Muhammad, Kieron Pollard (c), Jordan Thompson, Akeal Hosein, Wahab Riaz, Izharulhaq Naveed, Matiullah Khan.

MSA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Johnson Charles (wk), Moeen Ali (c), Karim Janat, David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Basil Hameed, Dwaine Pretorius, George Garton, Anrich Nortje, Ahmed Raza, Sheldon Cottrell.

NYS vs MSA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Charles

J Charles is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. A Khan is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

P Stirling

D Miller and P Stirling are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. E Morgan has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

D Pretorius

K Pollard and D Pretorius are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. K Janat is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Thompson

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Hosein and J Thompson. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Nortje is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NYS vs MSA match captain and vice-captain choices

D Pretorius

D Pretorius is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues. Pretorius has taken five wickets in the last three matches.

J Charles

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make J Charles the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the top order. He has smashed 88 runs in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for NYS vs MSA, Match 15

J Charles

D Pretorius

D Miller

A Hosein

P Stirling

New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points.

Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Charles, A Khan.

Batters: E Morgan, D Miller, P Stirling.

All-rounders: K Pollard, K Janat, D Pretorius.

Bowlers: A Hosein, J Thompson, A Nortje.

New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Charles.

Batters: E Morgan, D Miller, P Stirling.

All-rounders: K Janat, D Pretorius.

Bowlers: A Hosein, J Thompson, A Nortje, W Riaz, S Cottrell.

