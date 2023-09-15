NZ-A vs AU-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for New Zealand A vs Australia A 2023, 3rd ODI

In the third ODI, New Zealand A (NZ-A) square off against Australia A (AU-A) at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Friday, September 15. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NZ-A vs AU-A Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.
Australia have won the ODI series after winning the first two ODIs. New Zealand, looking to avoid a whitewash, will look to give their all to win the game, but Australia are expected to prevail.
NZ-A vs AU-A Match Details
The third ODI of the New Zealand A vs Australia A 2023 series will be played on September 15 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane at 5:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: NZ-A vs AU-A, 3rd ODI
Date and Time: September 15, 2023; 5:30 am IST
Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Pitch Report
The pitch looks well-balanced. Pacers could play a key role initially. Both teams could prefer to bat second.
NZ-A vs AU-A Form Guide
NZ-A - L L
AU-A - W W
NZ-A vs AU-A Probable Playing XIs
NZ-A
No injury update
Tom Bruce (C), Josh Clarkson, Henry Cooper, Jacob Duffy, Cam Fletcher (wk), Dean Foxcroft, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert, Sean Solia
AU-A
No injury update
Wes Agar, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben McDermott, Liam Hatcher, Josh Philippe (wk), Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Matt Short, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Ashton Turner
NZ-A vs AU-A Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
B McDermott
McDermott is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he plays spin well and has a high chance of scoring big here. J Philippe is another good pick.
Batters
A Turner
N Kelly and Turner are the two best batter picks. T Bruce played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.
All-rounders
M Renshaw
Renshaw and M Short are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Clarkson is another good pick.
Bowlers
H Thornton
The top bowler picks are H Thornton and G Sandhu. Both have bowled well in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. M Rae is another good pick.
NZ-A vs AU-A match captain and vice-captain choices
B McDermott
McDermott is one of the most important picks from Australia. He batted well in the last game, scoring 70 off 59.
H Thornton
As the pitch is good for bowlers, you could make Thornton the captain or vice-captain, as he bowls and is in red-hot form. He's too good a player go without scoring runs, too. He took seven wickets in the last game.
Five must-picks for NZ-A vs AU-A, 3rd ODI
M Short
H Thornton
M Rae
G Sandhu
B McDermott
New Zealand A vs Australia A Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick a fair number of bowlers and batters. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
New Zealand A vs Australia A Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: B McDermott, J Philippe, T Seifert
Batters: N Kelly, A Turner
All-rounders: M Renshaw, M Short, J Clarkson
Bowlers: M Rae, G Sandhu, H Thornton
New Zealand A vs Australia A Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: B McDermott, J Philippe, T Seifert
Batters: N Kelly, A Turner
All-rounders: M Renshaw
Bowlers: M Rae, G Sandhu, H Thornton, M Kuhnemann, W O'Rourke