NZ-A vs AU-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for New Zealand A vs Australia A 2023, 3rd ODI

In the third ODI, New Zealand A (NZ-A) square off against Australia A (AU-A) at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Friday, September 15. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NZ-A vs AU-A Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Australia have won the ODI series after winning the first two ODIs. New Zealand, looking to avoid a whitewash, will look to give their all to win the game, but Australia are expected to prevail.

NZ-A vs AU-A Match Details

The third ODI of the New Zealand A vs Australia A 2023 series will be played on September 15 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane at 5:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NZ-A vs AU-A, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: September 15, 2023; 5:30 am IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Pacers could play a key role initially. Both teams could prefer to bat second.

NZ-A vs AU-A Form Guide

NZ-A - L L

AU-A - W W

NZ-A vs AU-A Probable Playing XIs

NZ-A

No injury update

Tom Bruce (C), Josh Clarkson, Henry Cooper, Jacob Duffy, Cam Fletcher (wk), Dean Foxcroft, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert, Sean Solia

AU-A

No injury update

Wes Agar, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben McDermott, Liam Hatcher, Josh Philippe (wk), Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Matt Short, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Ashton Turner

NZ-A vs AU-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B McDermott

McDermott is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he plays spin well and has a high chance of scoring big here. J Philippe is another good pick.

Batters

A Turner

N Kelly and Turner are the two best batter picks. T Bruce played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

M Renshaw

Renshaw and M Short are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Clarkson is another good pick.

Bowlers

H Thornton

The top bowler picks are H Thornton and G Sandhu. Both have bowled well in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. M Rae is another good pick.

NZ-A vs AU-A match captain and vice-captain choices

B McDermott

McDermott is one of the most important picks from Australia. He batted well in the last game, scoring 70 off 59.

H Thornton

As the pitch is good for bowlers, you could make Thornton the captain or vice-captain, as he bowls and is in red-hot form. He's too good a player go without scoring runs, too. He took seven wickets in the last game.

Five must-picks for NZ-A vs AU-A, 3rd ODI

M Short

H Thornton

M Rae

G Sandhu

B McDermott

New Zealand A vs Australia A Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick a fair number of bowlers and batters. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

New Zealand A vs Australia A Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: B McDermott, J Philippe, T Seifert

Batters: N Kelly, A Turner

All-rounders: M Renshaw, M Short, J Clarkson

Bowlers: M Rae, G Sandhu, H Thornton

New Zealand A vs Australia A Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: B McDermott, J Philippe, T Seifert

Batters: N Kelly, A Turner

All-rounders: M Renshaw

Bowlers: M Rae, G Sandhu, H Thornton, M Kuhnemann, W O'Rourke