NZ-A vs BN-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for New Zealand A Tour of Bangladesh 2025, 1st ODI

The first ODI of the New Zealand A Tour of Bangladesh 2025 will see New Zealand A (NZ-A) squaring off against Bangladesh A (BN-A) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Monday, May 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NZ-A vs BN-A Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
New Zealand A lost their last ODI series to Australia A by 3-0. They lost their last match by two wickets. Bangladesh A, on the other hand, lost their last ODI series to Pakistan A by 1-0. Their last match was abandoned due to rain.
New Zealand and Bangladesh have played a total of 46 head-to-head matches. New Zealand have managed to win 34 matches while Bangladesh have won 11. One match was abandoned due to rain.
NZ-A vs BN-A Match Details
The first ODI match of the New Zealand A Tour of Bangladesh 2025 will be played on May 5 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
NZ-A vs BN-A, 1st ODI Match
Date and Time: 5th May, 2025, 9:00 AM IST
Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
Pitch Report
The pitch at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first as pitch tends to slow down in the second innings. The last ODI match played at this venue was between Bangladesh and Ireland, where a total of 203 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.
NZ-A vs BN-A Form Guide
NZ-A - L L L
BN-A - N/R N/R L
NZ-A vs BN-A Probable Playing XI
NZ-A Playing XI
No injury updates
M Hay (wk), M Boyle, R Mariu, N Kelly, M Abbas, D Foxcroft, A Ashok, D Phillips, B Lister, K Clarke, Z Foulkes
BN-A Playing XI
No injury updates
A Haque (wk), N Hasan, Y Ali, M Parvez Hossain, M Hossain, N Hasan, N Sheikh, S Hassan, M Rahman, S Islam, T Islam
NZ-A vs BN-A Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
M Hay
M Hay is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. A Haque is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match. He can earn a lot of points from catches.
Batters
M Parvez Hossain
R Mariu and M Parvez Hossain are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. M Parvez Hossain is a hard hitter who can smash a lot of runs in today's match. He can play a good innings against New Zealand A. N Kelly is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
M Abbas
D Foxcroft and M Abbas are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. M Abbas will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. M Hossain is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.
Bowlers
M Rahman
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Islam and M Rahman. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. M Rahman was in great form in the recent ODI matches. He is expected to trouble New Zealand A batters with his pace. Z Foulkes is another good bowler pick for today's match.
NZ-A vs BN-A match captain and vice-captain choices
M Abbas
M Abbas is one of the most crucial picks from New Zealand A as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match.
D Foxcroft
D Foxcroft is another crucial pick from New Zealand A as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He can be very effective in middle overs.
5 Must-Picks for NZ-A vs BN-A, 1st ODI Match
M Parvez Hossain
S Islam
M Rahman
D Foxcroft
M Abbas
New Zealand A vs Bangladesh A Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
New Zealand A vs Bangladesh A Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: M Hay, A Haque
Batters: M Parvez Hossain, N Kelly, R Mariu
All-rounders: M Hossain, D Foxcroft, M Abbas
Bowlers: M Rahman, S Islam, Z Foulkes
New Zealand A vs Bangladesh A Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: M Hay
Batters: M Parvez Hossain
All-rounders: M Hossain, D Foxcroft, M Abbas, A Ashok
Bowlers: M Rahman, S Islam, Z Foulkes, T Islam, B Lister
