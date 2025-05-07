NZ-A vs BN-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for New Zealand A Tour of Bangladesh 2025, 2nd ODI

The second ODI match of the New Zealand A Tour of Bangladesh 2025 will see New Zealand A (NZ-A) squaring off against Bangladesh A (BN-A) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Wednesday, May 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NZ-A vs BN-A Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

New Zealand A lost their last ODI series to Australia A by 3-0. Bangladesh A, on the other hand, lost their last ODI series to Pakistan A by 1-0. Bangladesh A made a comeback in the first ODI match against New Zealand A as they won the match by a big margin of seven wickets.

New Zealand and Bangladesh have played a total of 46 head-to-head matches. New Zealand have managed to win 34 matches while Bangladesh have managed to win 11 matches. One match was abandoned due to rain.

NZ-A vs BN-A Match Details

The 2nd ODI match of the New Zealand A Tour of Bangladesh 2025 will be played on May 7 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ-A vs BN-A, 2nd ODI Match

Date and Time: 7th May 2025, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first as pitch tends to slow down in the second innings. The last ODI match played at this venue was the first ODI between Bangladesh A and New Zealand A, where a total of 296 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

NZ-A vs BN-A Form Guide

NZ-A - L

BN-A - W

NZ-A vs BN-A Probable Playing XI

NZ-A Playing XI

No injury updates

M Hay (wk), M Boyle, R Mariu, N Kelly, M Abbas, D Foxcroft, A Ashok, D Phillips, B Lister, K Clarke, Z Foulkes

BN-A Playing XI

No injury updates

A Haque (wk), N Hasan, Y Ali, M Parvez Hossain, M Hossain, N Hasan, N Sheikh, S Hassan, M Rahman, S Islam, T Islam

NZ-A vs BN-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Haque

A Haque is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. M Hay is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match. He can earn a lot of points from catches.

Batters

M Parvez Hossain

R Mariu and M Parvez Hossain are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. M Parvez Hossain is a hard hitter who can smash a lot of runs in today's match. He can play a good innings against New Zealand A. M Boyle is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

M Abbas

D Foxcroft and M Abbas are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. M Abbas will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. M Hossain is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

S Islam

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Islam and K Ahmed. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. S Islam was in great form in the recent ODI matches. He is expected to trouble New Zealand A batters with his pace. T Islam is another good bowler for today's match.

NZ-A vs BN-A match captain and vice-captain choices

M Abbas

M Abbas is one of the most crucial picks from New Zealand A as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match.

M Hossain

M Hossain is one of the most crucial picks from Bangladesh A as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He can be very effective in middle overs.

5 Must-Picks for NZ-A vs BN-A, 2nd ODI Match

M Parvez Hossain

S Islam

M Hossain

D Foxcroft

M Abbas

New Zealand A vs Bangladesh A Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

New Zealand A vs Bangladesh A Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Hay, A Haque

Batters: M Parvez Hossain, M Boyle, R Mariu

All-rounders: M Hossain, D Foxcroft, M Abbas, D Phillips

Bowlers: S Islam, K Ahmed

New Zealand A vs Bangladesh A Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Haque

Batters: M Parvez Hossain

All-rounders: M Hossain, D Foxcroft, M Abbas, D Phillips, S Hossain

Bowlers: S Islam, K Ahmed, T Islam, J Lennox

