NZ-A vs BN-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for New Zealand A Tour of Bangladesh 2025, 3rd ODI

The third ODI match of the New Zealand A Tour of Bangladesh 2025 will see New Zealand A (NZ-A) squaring off against Bangladesh A (BN-A) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Saturday, May 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NZ-A vs BN-A Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player pick, and the pitch report.
Bangladesh A won the first ODI against New Zealand A by a big margin of seven wickets. They also won the second ODI match by 87 runs. They are currently leading the ODI series and will be looking forward to winning it.
New Zealand and Bangladesh have played a total of 46 head-to-head matches. New Zealand have managed to win 34 matches while Bangladesh have managed to win 11. One match was abandoned due to rain.
NZ-A vs BN-A Match Details
The third ODI match of the New Zealand A Tour of Bangladesh 2025 will be played on May 10 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
NZ-A vs BN-A, 3rd ODI Match
Date and Time: 10th May, 2025, 8:30 AM IST
Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
Pitch Report
The pitch at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first as pitch tends to slow down in the second innings. The last ODI match played at this venue was the second ODI between Bangladesh A and New Zealand A, where a total of 601 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.
NZ-A vs BN-A Form Guide
NZ-A - L L
BN-A - W W
NZ-A vs BN-A Probable Playing XI
NZ-A Playing XI
No injury updates
M Hay (wk), M Boyle, R Mariu, N Kelly, M Abbas, D Foxcroft, A Ashok, D Phillips, B Lister, K Clarke, Z Foulkes
BN-A Playing XI
No injury updates
A Haque (wk), N Hasan, Y Ali, M Parvez Hossain, M Hossain, N Hasan, N Sheikh, S Hassan, M Rahman, S Islam, T Islam
NZ-A vs BN-A Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
N Hasan
N Hasan is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. He smashed 112 runs in the last match of the series. A Haque is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
M Parvez Hossain
N Sheikh and M Parvez Hossain are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. M Parvez Hossain is a hard hitter who can smash a lot of runs in today's match. He can play a good innings against New Zealand A. M Boyle is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
M Hossain
D Phillips and M Hossain are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. D Phillips will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He smashed 79 runs in the last match. A Ashok is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.
Bowlers
S Islam
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Islam and K Clarke. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. S Islam was in great form in the recent ODI matches. He is expected to trouble New Zealand A batters with his pace. He has taken 2 wickets in the last match. Z Foulkes is another good bowler pick for today's match.
NZ-A vs BN-A match captain and vice-captain choices
D Phillips
D Phillips is one of the most crucial picks from New Zealand A as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He smashed 79 runs in the last match.
N Hasan
N Hasan is one of the most crucial picks from Bangladesh A as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the middle order and is in top-notch form. He smashed 112 runs in the last match.
5 Must-Picks for NZ-A vs BN-A, 3rd ODI Match
S Islam
M Hossain
D Phillips
N Hasan
A Haque
New Zealand A vs Bangladesh A Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
New Zealand A vs Bangladesh A Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: M Hay, A Haque, N Hasan
Batters: M Parvez Hossain, N Sheikh
All-rounders: M Hossain, D Phillips, A Ashok
Bowlers: S Islam, K Clarke, Z Foulkes
New Zealand A vs Bangladesh A Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: M Hay, A Haque, N Hasan, M Islam
Batters: N Sheikh
All-rounders: M Hossain, D Phillips
Bowlers: S Islam, K Clarke, J Clarkson, T Islam
Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️