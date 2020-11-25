NZ-A vs WI Practice Match Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for the upcoming Match – November 26th, 2020

The West Indies players have been warming up ahead of their big clash with New Zealand's A team.

West Indies team will square off against New Zealand A in the second tour match at the Queenstown Events Centre in Queenstown.

The first tour match was a three-day practice match which resulted in a draw. Several players were at their best during the tour game while the rest will be keen on giving their best shot in the upcoming clash to prove their worth and cement a spot for themselves in the playing XI.

The #MenInMaroon test team are still hard at work in beautiful Queenstown! They begin their second warmup match on Thursday versus New Zealand A! #NZvWI #WIReady 🏏🌴 pic.twitter.com/ZJVCQ5uwVt — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 24, 2020

Squads to choose from

New Zealand A

Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Cole McConchie (c), Dane Cleaver (wk), Sean Solia, Nathan Smith, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae, Blair Tickner, Ben Sears and Joe Carter.

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Shamarh Brooks and Joshua Da Silva.

Advertisement

*All players can field, hence no playing XIs have been mentioned.

Match Details

Match: New Zealand A vs West Indies

Venue: Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown

Date: 26th - 29th November 2020

Time: 3:30 AM IST

Pitch Report

Considering the previous games held at this venue, the batsmen are favoured. especially, during the third and fourth day of the match. The bowlers will have to toil hard and bowl at the right line and length if they are to pick up wickets at regular intervals. With the weather predicting rain on Friday and Sunday, a few overs may be lost during the match.

NZ-A vs WI Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shane Dowrich, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel, Jacob Duffy and Blair Tickner.

Captain: Darren Bravo Vice-captain: Rachin Ravindra

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kemar Roach, Roston Chase, Jacob Duffy and Blair Tickner.

Captain: Rachin Ravindra Vice-captain: Devon Conway