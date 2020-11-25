Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

NZ-A vs WI Practice Match Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for the upcoming Match – November 26th, 2020

NZ-A vs WI Tour Match
NZ-A vs WI Tour Match
Farzan Mohamed
ANALYST
Modified 25 Nov 2020, 02:09 IST
Preview
Advertisement

The West Indies players have been warming up ahead of their big clash with New Zealand's A team.

West Indies team will square off against New Zealand A in the second tour match at the Queenstown Events Centre in Queenstown.

The first tour match was a three-day practice match which resulted in a draw. Several players were at their best during the tour game while the rest will be keen on giving their best shot in the upcoming clash to prove their worth and cement a spot for themselves in the playing XI.

Squads to choose from

New Zealand A

Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Cole McConchie (c), Dane Cleaver (wk), Sean Solia, Nathan Smith, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae, Blair Tickner, Ben Sears and Joe Carter.

West Indies

Kraigg BrathwaiteJohn CampbellDarren BravoRoston Chase (c), Jermaine BlackwoodShane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem CornwallKemar RoachShannon GabrielChemar HolderAlzarri JosephRaymon ReiferShamarh Brooks and Joshua Da Silva.

Advertisement

*All players can field, hence no playing XIs have been mentioned.

Match Details

Match: New Zealand A vs West Indies

Venue: Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown 

Date: 26th - 29th November 2020

Time: 3:30 AM IST

Pitch Report

Considering the previous games held at this venue, the batsmen are favoured. especially, during the third and fourth day of the match. The bowlers will have to toil hard and bowl at the right line and length if they are to pick up wickets at regular intervals. With the weather predicting rain on Friday and Sunday, a few overs may be lost during the match.

NZ-A vs WI Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shane Dowrich, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel, Jacob Duffy and Blair Tickner.

Captain: Darren Bravo Vice-captain: Rachin Ravindra

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kemar Roach, Roston Chase, Jacob Duffy and Blair Tickner.

Captain: Rachin Ravindra Vice-captain: Devon Conway

Published 25 Nov 2020, 01:42 IST
West Indies vs New Zealand 2020 West Indies Cricket New Zealand A Darren Bravo Rahkeem Cornwall Dream11 Prediction Cricket
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी