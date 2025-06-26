NZ-A-W vs EN-A-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for New Zealand A Women tour of England 2025, 2nd ODI

The 2nd ODI match of the New Zealand A Women Women tour of England 2025 will see New Zealand A Women Women (NZ-A-W) squaring off against England A Women's (EN-A-W) at the County Ground in Derby on Thursday, June 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NZ-A-W vs EN-A-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

England A Women won the 1st ODI match by a small margin of 6 runs. They batted first and smashed a big total of 297 runs. New Zealand A Women were able to smash only 291 runs at a loss of 9 wickets. Jodi Grewcock was amongst the top performers as she smashed 67 runs and took 2 wickets in her quota of 9 overs.

Both teams will look to win today's match. Another win will result in a series win for England A Women. New Zealand A Women will look to draw the series with a win in today's match.

NZ-A-W vs EN-A-W Match Details

The 2nd ODI match of the New Zealand A Women Women tour of England 2025 will be played on June 26 at the County Ground in Derby. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ-A-W vs EN-A-W, 2nd ODI match

Date and Time: 26th June 2025, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Pitch Report

The pitch at County Ground in Derby is good for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect another good scoring fixture. Both teams will depend upon all-rounders to win today's match. The last match played at this venue was between England A Women and New Zealand A Women, where a total of 588 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

NZ-A-W vs EN-A-W Form Guide

NZ-A-W - L

EN-A-W - W

NZ-A-W vs EN-A-W Probable Playing XI

NZ-A-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Georgia Plimmer, Emma McLeod, Jess Watkin, Bella James (c), Izzy Sharp, Hannah Rowe, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze (wk), Emma Black, Amie Hucker, Bree Illing

EN-A-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Tilly Corteen Coleman, Jodi Grewcock, Freya Kemp, Charis Pavely, Davina Perrin, Grace Scrivens (c), Seren Smale, Rhianna Southby (wk), Alexa Stonehouse, Phoebe Turner, Grace Thompson

NZ-A-W vs EN-A-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

I Gaze

I Gaze is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She smashed 81 runs in the last match. R Southby is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

F Kemp

F Kemp and B James are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. B James will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She smashed 80 runs in the last match. G Plimmer is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

G Scrivens

J Grewcock and G Scrivens are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. G Scrivens will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She smashed 84 runs in the last match. J Watkin is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

H Rowe

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Turner and H Rowe. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. H Rowe will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. B Illing is another good bowler for today's match.

NZ-A-W vs EN-A-W match captain and vice-captain choices

G Scrivens

G Scrivens was in top-notch form in the recent matches. She will bat in the top order and bowl some overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match. She smashed 84 runs in the last match.

J Watkin

J Watkin is one of the most crucial picks from the New Zealand A Women Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs. She took 1 wicket in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for NZ-A-W vs EN-A-W, 2nd ODI match

J Watkin

G Scrivens

B James

J Grewcock

F Kemp

New Zealand A Women vs England A Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

New Zealand A Women vs England A Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: I Gaze

Batters: B James, G Plimmer, F Kemp

All-rounders: G Scrivens, J Watkin, C Pavely, J Grewcock

Bowlers: H Rowe, B Illing, P Turner

New Zealand A Women vs England A Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: I Gaze

Batters: B James, F Kemp

All-rounders: G Scrivens, J Watkin, C Pavely, J Grewcock, F Devonshire

Bowlers: H Rowe, P Turner, A Stonehouse

Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

