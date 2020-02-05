NZ-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Feb 6th, 2020

The second semifinal match of the 2020 U-19 Cricket World Cup will see Bangladesh U-19 and New Zealand U-19 squaring off for a spot in the final. While the Bangla Tigers are yet to lose a match in this tournament, the Kiwis lost a group match against India. However, a dominant performance versus West Indies U-19 in the Super League quarterfinals helped NZ book their spot in the last four.

Rhys Mariu has been the star for New Zealand U-19 in this competition as the top order batsman is their leading run-scorer with 205 runs. For Bangladesh, left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan has been their best player with 10 wickets in the tournament.

This match may prove to be a thriller as both sides have done well in the U-19 World Cup 2020. Here are a few Dream11 tips for the game between NZ-U19 and BD-U19.

NZ-U19 vs BD-U19 Teams

New Zealand U19s

Ollie White, Kristian Clarke, Quinn Sunde, Ben Pomare, Jesse Tashkoff (c), Hayden Dickson, Joey Field, Rhys Mariu, Adithya Ashok, David Hancock, Fergus Lellman, Simon Keene, Nicholas Lidstone, William O'Rourke, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall.

Bangladesh U-19s

Akbar Ali (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Avishek Das, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rakibul Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Murad, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Shahin.

Playing 11 Updates

New Zealand Under 19s

New Zealand U-19 will look to field the same playing XI that stepped on to the field against West Indies U-19 in the Super League quarterfinals. While most of the players have been in top form, opener Ollie White has endured a lean patch and will be keen on putting up a big knock while the onus will be on Adithya Ashok to keep a check on the run flow.

Possible XI: Mariu, White, Lellman, Tashkoff, Wheeler-Greenall, Sunde, Ashok, Heene, Field, Hancock and Clarke.

Bangladesh Under 19s

Bangladesh U-19 did well in the last game and could be expected to play the same XI. Tanzid Hassan and Parvez Hossain have shouldered the batting responsibilities while Rakibul has led the charge on the bowling front. With the Bangladesh spinners making a mark in this tournament, they will hold the key in this game.

Possible XI: Hasan, Emon, Hossain, Hridoy, Joy, Ali, Shahadat, Rakibul, Islam, Sakib and Murad.

Match details

New Zealand Under 19 vs Bangladesh Under 19, Super League semifinal 2

6th February 2020, 1:30 PM IST

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch report

India U-19 and Pakistan U-19 played the first semifinal match at the Senwes Park and as was on display in the game, the ball did come onto the bat, but the pacers did procure quite a bit of swing throughout the game.

NZ-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Tips

Wicket-keeper: Parvez Hossain will be the best pick among the wicket-keepers as he has performed way better than the other players available in this department. He is the second highest run-getter for Bangladesh U-19s in the U-19 World Cup 2020 which shows his fine form.

Batsmen: With the NZ batsmen doing well to score runs against pace bowlers, the likes of Rhys Mariu, Beckham Wheeler-Green and Fergus Lellman will be ideal options. From Bangladesh U-19, Tanzid Hasan has scored 146 runs from four matches and will be keen to convert a good start into a big score.

All-rounders: Jesse Tashkoff hasn't been in the greatest of form throughout the tournament, but his economical bowling rate of just 4.20 makes him a good pick for this fantasy side. From Bangladesh, Shamim Hossain is a viable pick as he plays the role of a finisher and has operated with the new ball in this World Cup.

Bowlers: Rakibul Hasan and Kristian Clarke have been the best bowlers of their respective sides which makes them automatic picks for the Dream11 contest. Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Joey Field have proven to be a bit expensive but given that they have picked up wickets in this tournament, they could be the differential players in your side.

Captain: Rhys Mariu is the leading candidate for the captaincy role in this match with Rakibul Hasan being the second best option. For the vice-captain's position, Tanzid Hasan and Jesse Tashkoff are the viable options.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Rhys Mariu, Tanzid Hasan, Fergus Lellman, Beckham Wheeler-Green, Jesse Tashkoff, Shamim Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Kristian Clarke, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Joey Field.

Captain: Rhys Marius, Vice-Captain: Tanzid Hasan

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Quinn Sunde, Rhys Mariu, Tanzid Hasan, Fergus Lellman, Towhid Hridoy, Jesse Tashkoff, Shamim Hossain, Adithya Ashok Rakibul Hasan, Kristian Clarke, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Captain: Rakibul Hasan, Vice-Captain: Jesse Tashkoff