NZ-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier OD match – June 12, 2023  

New Zealand U19 (NZ-U19) and Japan U19 (JPN-U19) lock horns in the ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier OD on Monday (June 12) at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin, Australia.

New Zealand will go into the game as the firm favourites, as their players have a significant amount of experience. Japan will need to play out of their skin to challenge their opposition.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the NZ-U19 vs JPN-U19 game:

#3 Snehith Reddy (NZ-U19) – 9 credits

Reddy is a handy cricketer, so fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the NZ-U19 vs JPN-U19 game.

He has played 36 matches thus far in his career ,in which he has notched up 97 runs at an average of 6.93 and a strike rate of 80.17, with a top score of 14. He has also picked up 26 wickets in 30 innings at an economy rate of 8.22 and has a four-wicket haul to his name.

#2 Ben Bretimeyer (NZ-U19) – 7 credits

Bretimeyer is someone fantasy users should definitely pick in their teams for the NZ-U19 vs JPN-U19 game.

He was picked to play for Canterbury A as a 13-year-old. He was also among the leading wicket-takers in the Gillette Cup. Last year, Bretimeyer made his 50th 1st XI appearance. He was also named a Cricket University Scholar for 2023.

#1 Zac Cumming (NZ-U19) – 9 credits

Cumming is a handy cricketer, so you should pick him in your team for the NZ-U19 vs JPN-U19 game.

Earlier this year, Cumming was picked to play for Otago A in the Cricket Tri-series against Canterbury and New Zealand Development side in Christchurch. Cumming is the son of former Test cricketer Craig Cumming.

