NZ-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 18th, 2020

Vinay Chhabaria Preview Published Jan 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020 IST

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The second day of ongoing 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup will feature a battle between New Zealand U-19s and competition debutants Japan U-19s. Though New Zealand will start as the favourites to win this match, the Japanese team will look to punch above their weight and surprise the Kiwis.

Japan's captain, Ashley Thurgate will expect his men to repeat their performances from the qualifiers, where they won all four of their matches. On the other hand, Jesse Tashkoff will hope that his team gets back on track after a disappointing performance in the recently concluded Under-19 Quadrangular Series in South Africa.

The fans should expect a lopsided encounter at Potchefstroom and here are a few fantasy tips for the game between NZ-U19 and JPN-U19.

NZ-U19 vs JPN-U19 teams

New Zealand U19s

Ollie White, Kristian Clarke, Quinn Sunde, Ben Pomare (wk), Jesse Tashkoff (c), Hayden Dickson, Joey Field, Rhys Mariu, Adithya Ashok, David Hancock, Fergus Lellman, Simon Keene, Nicholas Lidstone, William O'Rourke, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall.

Japan U19s

Marcus Thurgate (c & wk), Max Clements, Ashley Thurgate, Tushar Chaturvedi, Shu Noguchi, Neel Date, Kento Ota Dobell, Ishaan Fartyal, Sora Ichiki, Leon Mehlig, Masato Morita, Yugandhar Retharekar, Debashish Sahoo, Reiji Suto, Kazumasa Takahashi.

Playing 11 updates

New Zealand U19s

Since this is the first match of the competition for both the teams, very little is known about their team combinations. New Zealand played a warm-up match against Bangladesh U-19s earlier in a match where the likes of Jesse Tashkoff and Joey Field impressed with their performances. Adithya Ashok picked up three wickets against UAE and Bangladesh, making him an important bowler in NZ's bowling unit, while Rhys Mariu's form at the top of the order will be vital.

Possible XI: Mariu, White, Lellman, Tashkoff, Wheeler-Greenall, Sunde, Ashok, Dickson, Field, Hancock and Clarke.

Japan U19s

Japan suffered massive losses in their warm-up matches against U.A.E. and Scotland. While they were bowled out for just 69 in a 326-run chase against Scotland, their performance against U.A.E left a lot to be desired as well. Japan skipper Marcus Thurgate will hold the key for his side at the top of the order, while with the ball the duo of Yugandhar Retharekar and Ashley Thurgate will need to pick up quick wickets.

Possible XI: Marcus, Noguchi, Suto, Ashley, Date, Takahashi, Clements, Retharekar, Chaturvedi, Morita and Mehlig.

Match details

New Zealand U19s vs Japan U19s, Match 3

18th January 2020, 1:30 PM IST

North-West University No.1 Ground, Potchefstroom

Pitch report

The match will be played at a University Ground and with the pitch set to assist the seamers, the batsmen may find it difficult to tackle the pace bowlers in the first half of the game. However, the strip has produced some runs and one could expect some big runs on the board.

NZ-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 tips

Wicket-keeper: Since the team owners will have to include at least four players from Japan, wicket-keeper Marcus Thurgate should be the priority pick. Marcus is one of Japan's best batsman, and given that he opens the batting for his side, he could be expected to score quite a few runs.

Batsmen: New Zealand's top-order batsmen, Rhys Mariu and Fergus Lellman can wreak havoc at the North West University Ground if New Zealand get a chance to bat first. Even in the run chase, they can score more points as compared to other batsmen given their position in the batting order. Reiji Suto will be a safe choice from Japan while Beckham Wheeler-Greenall can be the wildcard pick.

All-rounders: Jesse Tashkoff can prove to be the 'X-factor' player with his all-round brilliance. He can trouble the Japanese team with his good performances in both the departments. Adithya Ashok bowled a fine spell in the warm-up games, picking up three wickets in both matches and he can be a decent option, while Kazumasa Takahashi should be the prime pick from Japan.

Bowlers: Yugandhar Retharekar and Tushar Chaturvedi are the two bowlers from Japan who have the calibre of troubling New Zealand's batsmen. From the Blackcaps' Youth side, Hayden Dickson and Joey Field will be the bowlers to watch out for.

Captain: Jesse Tashkoff is the best option for captaincy, while it will be a huge risk to pick a Japanese player as the fantasy team captain. Fergus Lellman will be the second captaincy option while for the vice-captain's role, the team owners can opt for either Marcus Thurgate or Adithya Ashok.

Dream11 Team prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Marcus Thurgate, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Fergus Lellman, Reiji Suto, Rhys Mariu, Adithya Ashok, Jesse Tashkoff, Kazumasa Takahashi, Hayden Dickson, Joey Field, Yugandhar Retharekar.

Captain: Jesse Tashkoff, Vice-Captain: Marcus Thurgate

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Quinn Sunde, Ashley Thurgate, Fergus Lellman, Reiji Suto, Rhys Mariu, Adithya Ashok, Jesse Tashkoff, Neel Date, Hayden Dickson, Joey Field, Tushar Chaturvedi.

Captain: Fergus Lellman, Vice-Captain: Adithya Ashok