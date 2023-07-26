NZ vs CZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Deodhar Trophy 2023, Match 4

The 4th match of the Deodhar Trophy 2023 will see North Zone (NZ) locking horns gainst Central Zone (CZ) at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 in Puducherry on Wednesday, July 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NZ vs CZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

North Zone lost their last match against South Zone by 185 runs. Central Zone, on the other hand, faced a defeat against East Zone by 6 wickets.

Central Zone will give it their all to win the match, but North Zone are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NZ vs CZ Match Details

The 4th match of the Deodhar Trophy 2023 will be played on July 26 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 in Puducherry. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ vs CZ, Match 4

Date and Time: 26th July 2023, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 in Puducherry looks good for both bowlers and batters. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch and score a lot of runs. The last match played on this pitch was between Central Zone and East Zone, where a total of 415 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

NZ vs CZ Form Guide

NZ - L

CZ - L

NZ vs CZ Probable Playing XI

NZ Playing XI

No injury updates

S Rohilla, Mandeep Singh, S Khajuria, H Rana (C), Vivrant Sharma, N Rana, Abhishek Sharma, R Dhawan, P Simran Singh (wk), M Markande, Sandeep Sharma

CZ Playing XI

No injury updates

R Singh, M Kaushik, Y Dubey, A Khare, V Iyer (c), A Sarwate, A Juyal (wk), A Wadkar, U Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Akash Mandwaal

NZ vs CZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Singh

P Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Juyal is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Singh

V Iyer and R Singh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Singh played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Sharma

N Rana and K Sharma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Sharma is another good all-rounder pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Markande

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Sharma and M Markande. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Mavi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NZ vs CZ match captain and vice-captain choices

K Sharma

K Sharma will bat in the middle order and will also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

A Sharma

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Sharma as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for NZ vs CZ, Match 4

N Rana

R Singh

M Markande

A Sharma

K Sharma

North Zone vs Central Zone Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

North Zone vs Central Zone Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Singh

Batters: R Singh, V Iyer, M Singh

All-rounders: N Rana (vc), A Sharma, K Sharma (c), R Dhawan

Bowlers: M Markande, S Sharma, S Mavi

North Zone vs Central Zone Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Juyal

Batters: R Singh, V Iyer, M Singh

All-rounders: N Rana, A Sharma (vc), K Sharma (c), R Dhawan

Bowlers: M Markande, S Sharma, Y Thakur