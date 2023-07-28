NZ vs EZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Deodhar Trophy 2023, Match 7

The 7th match of the Deodhar Trophy 2023 will see North Zone (NZ) squaring off against East Zone (EZ) at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2 in Puducherry on Friday, July 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NZ vs EZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

North Zone have won one of their last two matches. East Zone, on the other hand, have emerged victorious in both occasions.

North Zone have a talented roster, but East Zone are likely to continue their unbeaten run.

NZ vs EZ Match Details

The 7th match of the Deodhar Trophy 2023 will be played on July 28 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 in Puducherry. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ vs EZ, Match 7

Date and Time: 28th July 2023, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2 in Puducherry looks good for both bowlers and batters. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch and score a lot of runs. The last match played on this pitch was between North East Zone and East Zone, where a total of 339 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

NZ vs EZ Form Guide

NZ - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

EZ - Won 2 of their last 2 matches

NZ vs EZ Probable Playing XI

NZ Playing XI

No injury updates

S Rohilla, Mandeep Singh, S Khajuria, H Rana (C), Vivrant Sharma, N Rana, Abhishek Sharma, R Dhawan, P Simran Singh (wk), M Markande, Sandeep Sharma

EZ Playing XI

No injury updates

AR Easwaran, Kumar Kushagra (wk), SS Tiwary (c), Subranshu Senapati, Virat Singh, R Parag, MB Murasingh, Utkarsh Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Mukhtar Hussain

NZ vs EZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Singh

P Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. K Kushagra is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Easwaran

A Easwaran and M Singh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Tiwari played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

N Rana

N Rana and U Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Parag is another good all-rounder pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Yadav

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Yadav and M Murasingh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Sharma is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NZ vs EZ match captain and vice-captain choices

N Rana

N Rana will bat in the top order and will also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 55 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last two matches.

R Parag

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Parag as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 13 runs and took 4 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for NZ vs EZ, Match 7

N Rana

R Parag

U Singh

M Yadav

P Singh

North Zone vs East Zone Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

North Zone vs East Zone Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Singh

Batters: A Easwaran, M Singh

All-rounders: N Rana (c), A Sharma, U Singh (vc), R Parag, S Ahmed

Bowlers: M Murasingh, S Sharma, M Yadav

North Zone vs East Zone Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Singh

Batters: A Easwaran, M Singh

All-rounders: N Rana, N Sindhu, U Singh (vc), R Parag (c), S Ahmed

Bowlers: M Murasingh, H Rana, M Yadav