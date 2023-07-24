NZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Deodhar Trophy 2023, Match 1

North Zone (NZ) will take on South Zone (SZ) in the first match of the Deodhar Trophy at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Pondicherry on Monday, July 24.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the first match of the tournament. Both teams will be looking to get their campaign off to a winning start.

NZ vs SZ Match Details

The first match of the Deodhar Trophy will be played on July 24 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Pondicherry. The match will commence at 9.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NZ vs SZ, Match 1, Deodhar Trophy 2023

Date and Time: July 24, 2023, Monday; 9.00 am IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Pondicherry

NZ vs SZ Probable Playing XIs

NZ Team/Injury News

Abhishek Sharma, Harshit Rana, Prabhsimran Singh, and Nishant Sindhu will not be available for selection in this match.

NZ Probable Playing XI

Mandeep Singh (wk), S Rohilla, S Khajuria, Himanshu Rana, Nitish Rana (c), Rishi Dhawan, Vivrant Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Mayank Markande, Vaibhav Arora, and Y Singh Charak.

SZ Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SZ Probable Playing XI

Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, N Jagadeesan, Rohan Kunnummel, Arun Karthik, Ricky Bhui (wk), R Sai Kishore, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vyshak Vijaykumar, V Koushilk, and Arjun Tendulkar.

NZ vs SZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Narayan Jagadeesan

Narayan Jagadeesan is a stable top-order batter. Even though his form has dipped in recent times, Jagadeesan is the backbone of the South Zone's batting line-up. He will be a very good choice from the wicketkeeper section.

Batter - Devdutt Padikkal

The opening batter of the South Zone is technically accomplished and an innings-builder. He is a consistent performer and will be a good choice from the batter's section for this match.

All-rounder - Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana will be a key player in the North Zone batting order. Rana is a quick run scorer and he adds dynamism to the team's innings. He can also contribute with the ball and that makes him a good pick from this section.

Bowler - Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma is an experienced new ball bowler. He is a good exponent of the art of swing bowling and will be a good choice for the match.

NZ vs SZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Vidwath Kaverappa

Vidwath Kaverappa is a wicket-taking bowler. He has the ability to pick up wickets at key moments of a match and change the course of the game. Selecting Kaverappa as the captain or vice-captain of the match might turn out to be a winning decision for you.

Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana is a stable middle-order batter and also a decent contributor with the ball. Selecting Rana gives you a chance to pick up points throughout the match and hence multiply them if he is the captain or vice-captain of the team.

Five Must-Picks for NZ vs SZ, Match 1

Nitish Rana

Narayan Jagadeesan

Sandeep Sharma

Vidwath Kaverappa

Devdutt Padikkal

NZ vs SZ Match Expert Tips

It is expected to be a tight contest between the two teams. Going for a balanced combination will be a wise choice in the fantasy contests of the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

NZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Narayan Jagadeesan

Batters: Mandeep Singh, Davdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Rishi Dhawan, Nitish Rana, R Sai Kishore

Bowlers: Sandeep Sharma, V Vijaykumar, V Koushik, Mayank Markande, Vidwath Kaverappa

NZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, Grand League Team

