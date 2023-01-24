NZ-W U19 vs PA-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup

New Zealand Women Under 19 (NZ-W U19) will be up against Pakistan (PA-W U19) in the 10th match of the Super Six stage of the ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Tuesday, January 24. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NZ-WU19 vs PA-WU19 Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

In their last outing, the Pakistan team produced a strong performance against Ireland. They bowled first in the match and restricted the opposition to just 113 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. While chasing the target, they achieved it in 17.3 overs, losing just three wickets. They will hope to translate the same form in this match and keep the winning momentum going.

Meanwhile, in their last match against Rwanda, New Zealand looked a bit edgy. While bowling first, they did manage to restrict Rwanda to just 96 runs in 20 overs, they were nervous in the chase. New Zealand managed to reach the target in the 17th over of the match, losing six of their wickets.

NZ-W U19 vs PA-W U19 Match Details

The 10th game of Super 6 of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup will be played on January 24 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom at 5.15 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: NZ-WU19 vs PA-WU19, ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup, Super 6, Match 10

Date and Time: January 24, 2023, 5.15 pm IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, South Africa

NZ-W U19 vs PA-W U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Senwes Park will have something in it for players of all trades. While the batters will be able to score runs on the pitch, bowlers who can be disciplined will pick up wickets in the match.

Last seven matches on the ground (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 6

Average first innings score: 95

Average second innings score: 110

NZ-W U19 vs PA-W U19 Form Guide (Last match)

New Zealand Women Under-19s: Pakistan Women Under-19s: W

NZ-W U19 vs PA-W U19 probable playing XIs for today’s match

NZ-W U19 Team/Injury News

No major updates.

New Zealand Women - Under 19 Probable Playing XI

Georgia Plimmer, Emma McLeod, Izzy Gaze, Izzy Sharp, Kate Irwin, Paige Loggenberg, Kate Chandler, Abigail Hotton, Antonia Hamilton, Olivia Anderson, and Louisa KotKamp.

PA-W U19 Injury/Team News

No major updates.

Pakistan Women U19 Probable Playing XI

Shawaal Zulfiqar, Eyman Fatima, Zamina Tahir, Warda Yousaf, Aliza Khan, Laiba Nasir, Anosha Nasir, Zaib-un-Nisa, Areesha Noor, Mahnoor Aftab, and Syeda Aroob Shah.

NZ-W U19 vs PA-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Antonia Hamilton

Antonia Hamilton has been very good behind the stumps this tournament. She can also come in handy with the bat in the lower middle order.

Batter

Eyman Fatima

Eyman Fatima has been the backbone of Pakistan's batting in this tournament. She has been superbly consistent and that makes her one of the safest picks in the match.

All-rounder

Anna Browning

Anna Browning has been helping her team's cause with both the bat and the ball. Her all-round presence in the field makes Browning a must-pick for the match.

Bowler

Anosha Nasir

Anosha Nasir has been the prime wicket-taker for Pakistan in this tournament. With the kind of wicket-taking form she is in, Nasir is a must-pick for the match.

NZ-W U19 vs PA-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Eyman Fatima

Eyman Fatima has been impeccably consistent in this tournament. Her current batting form makes Fatima the best choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Anna Browning

Anna Browning has been performing with both the bat and the ball for New Zealand in this tournament. Picking her as the captain or vice-captain in this match ensures you some guaranteed points.

Five Must-picks with players stats for New Zealand-W U19 vs Pakistan-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Eyman Fatima

Anna Browning

Anosha Nasir

Areesha Noor

Georgia Plimmer

NZ-W U19 vs PA-W U19 match expert tips

Areesha Noor has been good with the ball in this tournament. If Pakistan bowls first in the match, Areesha might prove tough to handle.

NZ-W U19 vs PA-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Hamilton

Batters: G Plimmer, E Fatima, S Zulfiqar

All-rounders: S Shah, K Chandler, A Browning

Bowlers: N Codyre, K Knight, A Noor, A Nasir

NZ-W U19 vs PA-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

