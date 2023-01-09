NZ-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Today's Playing 11 for Women's U19 T20 World Cup Warmup Matches, Match 6

The New Zealand Women Under 19 (NZ-W U19) will take on Rwanda Women Under 19 (RW-W U19) in match 6 at the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches on Monday (January 9) at the LC de Villiers Oval in Pretoria.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the NZ-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks, and pitch reports.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. New Zealand Women Under 19 have various known players, whereas Rwanda Women Under 19 is a completely in-experienced side.

Rwanda Women Under 19 will try their best to win the match, but the New Zealand Women Under 19 Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's encounter.

NZ-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Match Details

Match 6 of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Warmup Matches will be played on January 9 at the LC de Villiers Oval in Pretoria. The game is set to take place at 5:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ-W U19 vs RW-W U19, ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, Match 6

Date and Time: 9th January 2023, 5:15 PM IST

Venue: LC de Villiers Oval, Pretoria

Pitch Report

The LC de Villiers Oval in Pretoria has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

NZ-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Form Guide

NZ-W U19 - Will be playing their first match

RW-W U19 - Will be playing their first match

NZ-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Probable Playing XI

NZ-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates

Georgia Plimmer, Tash Wakelin, Izzy Sharp, Izzy Gaze (wk), Anna Browning, Abigail Hotton, Kate Chandler, Natasha Codyre, Antonia Hamilton, Fran Jonas, Kayley Knight

RW-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates

Marie Jose Tumukunde, Rosine Uwera, Henriette Ishimwe, Henriette Isimbi, Merveille Uwase (wk), Gisele Ishimwe, Giovannis Uwase, Sharila Niyomuhoza, Zurafat Ishimwe, Belyse Murekatete, Divine Gihozo Ishimwe

NZ-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

I Gaze

I Gaze, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. M Uwase is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

G Plimmer

H Ishimwe and G Plimmer are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T Wakelin is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

A Browning

G Ishimwe and A Browning are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. K Chandler is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

F Jonas

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are F Jonas and B Murekatete. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. K Knight is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NZ-W U19 vs RW-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

A Browning

A Browning is one of the best players in the New Zealand Women Under 19 Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match.

G Plimmer

G Plimmer is one of the best picks in the New Zealand Women Under 19 Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for grand leagues.

5 Must-Picks for NZ-W U19 vs RW-W U19, Match 6

A Browning

H Ishimwe

G Plimmer

F Jonas

T Wakelin

New Zealand Women Under 19 Women vs Rwanda Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

New Zealand Women Under 19 Women vs Rwanda Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: I Gaze, M Uwase

Batters: G Plimmer, H Ishimwe, T Wakelin

All-rounders: A Browning, G Ishimwe, K Chandler

Bowlers: F Jonas, B Murekatete, K Knight

New Zealand Women Under 19 Women vs Rwanda Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: I Gaze

Batters: G Plimmer, H Ishimwe, T Wakelin, I Sharp

All-rounders: A Browning, G Ishimwe, G Uwase

Bowlers: F Jonas, B Murekatete, K Knight

