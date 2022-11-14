North Zone Women (NZ-W) will take on Central Zone Women (CZ-W) in match 13 at the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 Trophy on Friday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the NZ-W vs CZ-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and the pitch report.

Central Zone Women have won all of their last four games by big margins. North Zone Women, on the other hand, have two of their last four games.

North Zone Women will try their best to win the match, but Central Zone Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

NZ-W vs CZ-W Match Details

Match 13 of the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 Trophy will be played on November 14 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The game is set to take place at 11:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ-W vs CZ-W, Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 Trophy, Match 13

Date and Time: 14th November 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Pitch Report

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs. The last match played on this pitch was between Central Zone Women and West Zone Women, where a total of 259 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

NZ-W vs CZ-W Form Guide

NZ-W - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

CZ-W - Won 4 of their last 4 matches

NZ-W vs CZ-W Probable Playing XI

NZ-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sushma Verma, Harleen Deol (c), Sheetal Rana, Monica Pandey, Amanjot Kaur, Rubia Syed, Shivani Gupta, Kanika Ahuja, Simran Bahadur, Sonia Lohiya

CZ-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Nuzhat Parween (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Muskan Malik, Jasia Akhtar, Disha Kasat, Anushka Sharma, Tanuja Kanwer, Poonam Yadav, Arundathi Reddy, Anjali Sarwani, Rashi Kanojiya

NZ-W vs CZ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Parween (4 matches, 182 runs)

N Parween, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. S Verma is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

H Deol (4 matches, 113 runs, 7 wickets)

D Hemalatha and H Deol are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Malik is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

A Kaur (4 matches, 67 runs, 6 wickets)

T Kanwer and A Kaur are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. D Kasat is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

K Ahuja (4 matches, 26 runs, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Yadav and K Ahuja. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Reddy is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NZ-W vs CZ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Deol

H Deol is one of the best players in today's match as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has already smashed 113 runs and taken seven wickets in the last four matches.

A Kaur

A Kaur is one of the best picks for today's match as she will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has already smashed 67 runs and taken six wickets in the last four games.

5 Must-Picks for NZ-W vs CZ-W, Match 13

N Parween - 182 runs

A Kaur - 67 runs and 6 wickets

H Deol - 113 runs and 7 wickets

A Sarwani - 17 runs and 5 wickets

J Akhter - 145 runs

North Zone Women vs Central Zone Women Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

North Zone Women vs Central Zone Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Verma, N Parween

Batters: D Hemalatha, H Deol, M Malik, J Akhter

All-rounders: D Kasat, A Kaur

Bowlers: K Ahuja, A Reddy, P Yadav

North Zone Women vs Central Zone Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Verma, N Parween

Batters: D Hemalatha, H Deol, J Akhter

All-rounders: T Kanwer, A Kaur

Bowlers: K Ahuja, R Kanojiya, A Sarwani, P Yadav

