The final of the Senior Women's Inter-Zonal One Day Trophy 2023 will see Central Zone (CZ-W) take on North Zone (NZ-W) in Hyderabad on Tuesday, February 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NZ-W vs CZ-W Dream11 prediction.

North Zone have been the team to beat in the competition with no losses in four matches. The likes of Priya Punia and Simran Bahadur have been impressive for North Zone, who come into the game on the back of a big win against South Zone.

However, they are up against a strong Central Zone side, which boasts perhaps the best bowling attack in the league. With Ekta Bisht firing on all cylinders, Central Zone might start as the favorites too.

All in all, a cracking game is on the cards with both teams eyeing the coveted trophy in Hyderabad.

NZ-W vs CZ-W Match Details, Senior Women's Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2023

Central Zone Women and North Zone Women will lock horns in the final of the Senior Women's Inter-Zonal One Day Trophy 2023. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ-W vs CZ-W, Final

Date and Time: 21st February 2023, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

NZ-W vs CZ-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

North Zone Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for North Zone Women.

North Zone Women probable playing 11

Priya Punia, Pratika Rawal, Monika Pandey, Sushma Verma (c), Reema Sisodia, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Simran Bahadur, Sushmita Kumari, Sarla Devi, Komalpreet Kaur and Parunika Sisodiya.

Central Zone Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Central Zone Women.

Central Zone Women probable playing 11

Jasia Akter, Kanchan Parihar, Shilpa Sahu, Poonam Yadav (c), Ekta Bisht, Nishu Choudhary, Mona Meshram, Swagatika Rath, Indrani Roy (wk), Sonali Singh and Nikita Singh.

NZ-W vs CZ-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Taniya Bhatia (3 innings, 124 runs, Average: 124.00)

Taniya Bhatia has been brilliant for North Zone this season, scoring 124 runs in three matches. She has only been dismissed once in the competition and has often come up with big runs in the middle order. With Taniya capable of scoring quick runs, she is a top pick for your NZ-W vs CZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Pratika Rawal (5 matches, 155 runs, Average: 38.75)

Pratika Rawal is one of the top run-scorers in the competition, scoring 155 runs in five matches. She is averaging 38.75 with the bat and has a few big knocks under her belt too. With Rawal in decent form heading into the game, she is a good addition to your NZ-W vs CZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shilpa Sahu (4 matches, 122 runs, 1 wicket)

Shilpa Sahu has been sensational for Central Zone, scoring 122 runs in four matches. Although she adds value with the ball as well, she only has one wicket to her credit. Given the conditions on offer, Sahu should be a fine pick for your NZ-W vs CZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Ekta Bisht (5 matches, 17 wickets, Average: 6.23)

Ekta Bisht is the leading wicket-taker in the competition with 17 wickets in six matches. She has an astonishing bowling average of 6.23 and has been amongst the wickets in all of her outings. Given her international experience as well, Ekta is a must-have in your NZ-W vs CZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

NZ-W vs CZ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Priya Punia

Priya Punia has been sensational with the bat, scoring 241 runs in five matches. She is also capped at the international level, holding her in good stead. Given her recent form and ability, Punia can be backed as a captaincy pick for your NZ-W vs CZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Jasia Akter

Jasia Akter has had a decent tournament so far, scoring 115 runs in five matches. She has a strike rate of 99.13 and comes into the game on the back of a 22-ball 30. Given her explosive batting ability, Akter is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your NZ-W vs CZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NZ-W vs CZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Priya Punia 241 runs in 5 matches Mona Meshram 175 runs in 4 matches Shilpa Sahu 122 runs in 4 matches Ekta Bisht 17 wickets in 5 matches Parunika Sisodiya 11 wickets in 5 matches

NZ-W vs CZ-W match expert tips

Parunika Sisodiya has been brilliant with the ball for North Zone, picking up 11 wickets in five matches. She has impressed with the ball, with her bowling average of 13.90 holding her in good stead. Given her recent form, Parunika could be a brilliant addition to your NZ-W vs CZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

NZ-W vs CZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NZ-W vs CZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Taniya Bhatia

Batters: Mona Meshram, Priya Punia (c), Jasia Akter (vc), Pratika Rawal, Shilpa Sahu

All-rounder: Parunika Sisodiya

Bowlers: Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Simran Bahadur, Kamalpreet Kaur

NZ-W vs CZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NZ-W vs CZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Taniya Bhatia

Batters: Mona Meshram, Priya Punia (vc), Jasia Akter, Shilpa Sahu

All-rounder: Parunika Sisodiya, Swagatika Rath

Bowlers: Ekta Bisht (c), Poonam Yadav, Sushmitha Kumari, Kamalpreet Kaur

