NZ-W vs EZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 2022-23 Match 4

North Zone Women (NZ-W) will take on East Zone Women (EZ-W) in the fourth match of the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 2022-23 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday, November 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NZ-W vs EZ-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams have started this tournament with a loss. North Zone Women put up 131/5 in 20 overs after they batted first but South Zone Women chased it down with 16 balls to spare and three wickets in hand.

Meanwhile, East Zone Women could muster just 97/3 in 20 overs and eventually lost to Central Zone Women in the final over. Both sides will be looking to bounce back strongly.

NZ-W vs EZ-W, Match Details

The fourth match of the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 2022-23 between North Zone Women and East Zone Women will be played on November 9, 2022, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The game is set to take place at 11.00 am IST IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NZ-W vs EZ-W

Date & Time: November 9, 2022, 11.00 am IST IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Pitch Report

The track at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow might be a good one to bat on. However, it is likely to assist the spinners and the new ball may move around a bit too for the pacers.

NZ-W vs EZ-W Probable Playing 11 today

North Zone Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

North Zone Women Probable Playing XI: Sushma B Verma, Harleen B Deol (c), Taniya Sapna Bhatia (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Kanika Ahuja, Priya Punia, Simran Dil Bahadur, Sonia Lohiya, Sheetal Rana, Suman Gulia, and Amandeep Kaur.

East Zone Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

East Zone Women Probable Playing XI: Ashwani Kumari, Mita Paul, Madhuri Meheta (c), A A Patil, P Bala (wk), Rashmi Dey, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Devyani, Saika Ishaque, Shanti Kumari, and Sukanya Parida.

Today’s NZ-W vs EZ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Madhuri Meheta (1 match, 37 runs)

Madhuri Meheta was the top-scorer for South Zone in their first game of the tournament. She accumulated 37 off 40 balls in a knock which comprised of three boundaries.

Top Batter Pick

Priya Punia (1 match, 14 runs)

Priya Punia scored just 14 runs in the last match but she is someone who can play useful knocks at the top of the order. She could be the batter to watch out for.

Top All-rounder Pick

A A Patil (1 match, 29 runs, 1 wicket)

A A Patil can be effective with both bat and ball. She made 29 runs in the last encounter against West Zone. She also took one wicket with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Kanika Ahuja (1 match, 2 runs, 1 wicket)

Kanika Ahuja couldn’t get going with the bat but she bowled well. She had figures of 1/22 from four overs in the last fixture.

NZ-W vs EZ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Harleen B Deol (1 match, 36 runs, 4 wickets)

Harleen B Deol was absolutely magnificent with both bat and ball in the first game of this tournament for North Zone. She scored 36 with the bat and returned with four wickets with the ball.

Priyanka Priyadarshini (1 match, 2 wickets)

Priyanka Priyadarshini did not bat but she bowled superbly in the last match. She took 2/15 from her quota of four overs and also dished out a maiden.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NZ-W vs EZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Harleen B Deol 36 runs & 4 wickets in 1 match Priyanka Priyadarshini 2 wickets in 1 match Madhuri Meheta 37 runs in 1 match A A Patil 29 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match Kanika Ahuja 1 wicket in 1 match

NZ-W vs EZ-W match expert tips

Both sides have some good options who can contribute nicely with both bat and ball. Thus, the likes of Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, A A Patil, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Simran Dil Bahadur and Kanika Ahuja might be the key picks.

NZ-W vs EZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for North Zone Women vs East Zone Women - Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 2022-23.

Wicketkeepers: Sushma B Verma, Madhuri Meheta

Batters: Priya Punia, Harleen B Deol, Ashwani Kumari

All-rounders: Amanjot Kaur, A A Patil, Priyanka Priyadarshini

Bowlers: Simran Dil Bahadur, Kanika Ahuja, Saika Ishaque

NZ-W vs EZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for North Zone Women vs East Zone Women - Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 2022-23.

Wicketkeeper: Madhuri Meheta

Batters: Priya Punia, Harleen B Deol, P Bala

All-rounders: Amanjot Kaur, A A Patil, Priyanka Priyadarshini

Bowlers: Simran Dil Bahadur, Suman Gulia, Kanika Ahuja, Sukanya Parida

