NZ-W vs SZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Inter Zonal Trophy, Match 13

North Zone Women (NZ-W) will face South Zone Women (SZ-W) in the 13th match of the Senior Women's Inter Zonal One Day Trophy at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, February 18. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NZ-W vs SZ-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 13.

North Zone Women are on top of the table. They have won all three of their matches so far and have collected 12 points. They defeated West Zone Women by 52 runs in the last game.

South Zone Women, on the other hand, are second in the standings, having won two of their three games. That defeat arrived against East Zone, where they lost by just one run. South Zone defeated North East Zone by nine wickets recently.

NZ-W vs SZ-W Match Details, Match 13

The 13th match of Senior Women's Inter Zonal One Day Trophy will be played on February 19 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The match is set to take place at 9.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ-W vs SZ-W, Senior Women's Inter Zonal One Day Trophy, Match 13

Date and Time: February 19, 2023, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Live Streaming and Broadcast: BCCI.tv

NZ-W vs SZ-W Pitch Report

The surface has been a low-scoring one so far and batters have struggled to even cross the 200-run mark. Bowlers are expected to have a major influence on proceedings.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 131.67

Average second innings score: 111.33

NZ-W vs SZ-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

North Zone Women: W-W-W

South Zone Women: W-L-W

NZ-W vs SZ-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

North Zone Women Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

North Zone Women Probable Playing 11

Sushma Verma, Neena Choudhary, Priya Punia, Sheetal Rana, Monica Pandey, Reema Sisodia, Sarla Devi, Anju Tomar, Neetu Singh, Komalpreet Kour, and Sushmita Kumari.

South Zone Women Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

South Zone Women Probable Playing 11

Madiwala Mamatha, JS Deepthi, Vrinda Dinesh, Arshi Choudhary, Yuvashri Karthikeyan, Sundaresan Anusha, Sajeevan Sajana, Mani Minnu, Bareddy Anusha, Sukumar Soorya, and Chandu Venkateshappa.

NZ-W vs SZ-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

T Bhatia

J McFadyen is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper role of your NZ-W vs SZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Side. She is reliable with the bat in hand.

Top Batter pick

P Punia

P Punia scored 51 runs in the last match she played and had a terrific strike rate of 98.08.

Top All-rounder pick

P Mishra

P Mishra bowled well in the last match. She took one wicket and maintained a great economy rate of 2.20.

Top Bowler pick

K Kour

K Kour, meanwhile, picked up two wickets in the 6.2 overs that she bowled in the previous game. She also had an economy of 2.53.

NZ-W vs SZ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kaur

A Kaur was on fire with the ball in the last match. She picked up three wickets at a bowling average of 3.67. Kaur was virtually unplayable and had an unbelievable economy rate of 1.80.

P Sisodia

P Sisodia also supported Kaur well in the last game. She, too, picked up three wickets and had an economy rate of 2.30.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NZ-W vs SZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats A Kaur 3 wickets P Sisodia 3 wickets P Punia 51 runs K Kour 2 wickets P Rawal 40 runs

NZ-W vs SZ-W match expert tips

A Kaur looked in great touch in the last game and could prove to be a bankable multiplier pick for her Dream11 Fantasy Side.

NZ-W vs SZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Head to Head League

NZ-W vs SZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: T Bhatia

Batters: A Kaur, P Punia, P Rawal

All-rounders: P Sisodia, P Mishra, M Minnu, S Sajana

Bowlers: K Kour, S Dil Bahadur, M Patel

NZ-W vs SZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Grand League

NZ-W vs SZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: T Bhatia

Batters: A Kaur, P Punia, G Divya

All-rounders: P Sisodia, S Devi, S Sajana

Bowlers: K Kour, S Dil Bahadur, M Patel, N Sharma

