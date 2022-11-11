NZ-W vs WZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy, Match 7

North Zone (NZ-W) will take on West Zone (WZ-W) in the seventh game of the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 Trophy on Friday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the NZ-W vs WZ-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, best player picks and pitch report.

West Zone have won both their games by big margins. North Zone, meanwhile, have won one of their two. North Zone will look to win the game, but West Zone are a relatively better team and expected to prevail.

NZ-W vs WZ-W Match Details

Match seven of the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 Trophy will be played on November 11 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow at 11:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NZ-W vs WZ-W, Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 Trophy, Match 7

Date and Time: November 11, 2022; 11:00 am IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Pitch Report

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow has a well-balanced pitch conducive for both bowlers and batters.

The pitch will be fresh, so spinners could play a crucial role in the middle overs. The last game here etween West Zone and North East saw 175 runs scored for the loss of 11 wickets.

NZ-W vs WZ-W Form Guide

NZ-W - L-W

WZ-W - W-W

NZ-W vs WZ-W Probable Playing XIs

NZ-W

No major injury update

Sushma Verma (wk), Harleen Deol, Monica Pandey, Sheetal Rana, Priya Punia, Shivani Gupta, Anisha Ansari, Amanjot Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Suman Gulia, Simran Bahadur

WZ-W

No major injury update

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Shivali Shinde, Humeira Kazi, Simran Shaikh, Simran Patel, Tarannumbanu Pathan, Vrushali Bhagat, Pragya Basant Singh Rawat, Sayali Satghare, Aarti Kedar, Neha Chavda

NZ-W vs WZ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Y Bhatia (2 matches, 89 runs)

Y Bhatia, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and can also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. She played a match-winning knock of 59 in the last game.

Batters

H Deol (2 matches, 89 runs, 5 wickets)

D Vaidya and H Deol are the two best batter picks. P Puna is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

T Pathan (2 matches, 40 runs, 1 wicket)

T Pathan and A Kaur are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. V Bhagat is another good pick.

Bowlers

N Chavda (2 matches, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks are N Chavda and K Ahuja. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Dil Bahadur is another good pick.

NZ-W vs WZ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Deol

Deol is one of the best players, as she bats in the middle order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks and has smashed 89 runs and taken five wickets in two games.

D Vaidya

D Vaidya is one of the best picks, as she bowls at the death and bats in the lower middle order. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has scored seven runs and taken six wickets in two games.

Five Must-Picks for NZ-W vs WZ-W, Match 7

D Vaidya 7 runs and 6 wickets 235 points N Chavda 3 wickets 111 points Y Bhatia 89 runs 160 points A Kaur 66 runs 100 points H Deol 89 runs and 5 wickets 276 points

North Zone Women vs West Zone Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

North Zone Women vs West Zone Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: Y Bhatia

Batters: D Vaidya, H Deol, P Punia, H Kazi

All-rounders: T Pathan, A Kaur, V Bhagat

Bowlers: K Ahuja, M Sonawane, S Dil Bahadur

North Zone Women vs West Zone Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: Y Bhatia

Batters: D Vaidya, H Deol, P Punia

All-rounders: T Pathan, A Kaur

Bowlers: K Ahuja, S Gulia, S Lohiya, N Chavda, S Dil Bahadur

