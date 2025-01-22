NZ-WU19 vs SAM-WU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025, Match 19

The 19th match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will see New Zealand Women Under 19 (NZ-WU19) square off against Samoa Women Under 19 (SAM-WU19) at the Sarawak Cricket Ground in Sarawak on Wednesday, January 22. Ahead of the tie, here's all you need to know about the NZ-WU19 vs SAM-WU19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

New Zealand Women Under 19 have lost both of their last two matches. They lost their last match to Nigeria Women Under 19 by two runs. Samoa Women Under 19 have lost one of their last two matches. Their first match was abandoned due to rain.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

NZ-WU19 vs SAM-WU19 Match Details

The 19th match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will be played on January 22 at the Sarawak Cricket Ground in Sarawak. The game is set to start at 8:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ-WU19 vs SAM-WU19, 19th match

Date and Time: 22 January 2025, 8:00 AM IST

Venue: Sarawak Cricket Ground, Sarawak

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sarawak Cricket Ground in Sarawak is good for bowlers, and the wicket tends to help pacers. The last match played at this venue was between South Africa Women Under 19 and Samoa Women Under 19, where a total of 33 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

NZ-WU19 vs SAM-WU19 Form Guide

NZ-WU19 - L L

SAM-WU19 - L N/R

NZ-WU19 vs SAM-WU19 Probable Playing XI

NZ-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Emma McLeod, Kate Irwin, Eve Wolland, Anika Todd, Tash Wakelin ©, Darcy Rose Prasad, Ayaan Lambat, Elizabeth Buchanan (wk), Hannah Francis, Anika Tauwhare, Hannah Oconnor

SAM-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Norah Salima, Angel Sootaga (wk), Verra Farane, Olive Lefaga, Avetia Mapu ©, Stella Sagalala, Jane Manase, Stefania Pauga, Katrina Samu, Silepea Polataivao, Masina Tafea

NZ-WU19 vs SAM-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

D Rose

D Rose is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. F Varane is another good wicketkeeper for today's match.

Batters

T Wakelin

E McLeod and T Wakelin are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Wakelin will bat in the top order and has scored 23 runs. She has also taken three wickets in the last two matches. E Wolland is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

A Todd

A Lambat and A Todd are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. Todd will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs in today's match. She has smashed 19 runs and scalped two wickets in the last two matches. H Francis is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

A Tauwhare

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H O'Connor and A Tauwhare. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. Tauwhare will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets with her pace bowling. M Tafea is another good bowler for today's match.

NZ-WU19 vs SAM-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

T Wakelin

T Wakelin is in decent form and performing well in every match. She will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, which makes him the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.

A Lambat

A Lambat is one of the most crucial picks from the New Zealand Women Under 19 squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. Fans can make her captain in some grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for NZ-WU19 vs SAM-WU19, 19th match

A Lambat

A Todd

T Wakelin

E McLeod

K Irwin

New Zealand Women Under 19 vs Samoa Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

New Zealand Women Under 19 vs Samoa Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: D Rose

Batters: E Wolland, T Wakelin, E McLeod, K Irwin

All-rounders: A Lambat, A Todd, A Mapu, H Francis

Bowlers: A Tauwhare, H O'Connor

New Zealand Women Under 19 vs Samoa Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: V Farane

Batters: E Wolland, T Wakelin, E McLeod, K Irwin

All-rounders: A Lambat, A Todd, A Mapu, H Francis

Bowlers: A Tauwhare, H O'Connor

