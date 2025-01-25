NZ-WU19 vs USA-WU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 (Super Six Group), Match 1

The 1st match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 (Super Six Group 2) will see New Zealand Women Under 19 (NZ-WU19) squaring off against USA Women Under 19 (USA-WU19) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Saturday, January 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NZ-WU19 vs USA-WU19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both the teams have won one of their last three matches. New Zealand Women Under 19 won their last match against Samoa Women Under 19 by 67 runs. USA Women Under 19 lost their last match of the tournament to England Women Under 19 by eight wickets.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

NZ-WU19 vs USA-WU19 Match Details

The 1st match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 (Super Six Group 2) will be played on January 25 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 8:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Trending

NZ-WU19 vs USA-WU19, 1st match

Date and Time: January 25, 2025, 8:00 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch at UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to help pacers. The last match played at this venue was between Australia Women Under 19 and Nepal Women Under 19, where a total of 195 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

NZ-WU19 vs USA-WU19 Form Guide

NZ-WU19 - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

USA-WU19 - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

NZ-WU19 vs USA-WU19 Probable Playing XI

NZ-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Emma McLeod, Kate Irwin, Kate Chandler, Anika Todd, Eve Wolland, Tash Wakelin ©, Darcy Rose Prasad (wk), Hannah O'Connor, Sophie Court, Rishika Jaswal, Louisa Kotkamp

USA-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Disha Dhingra, Chetnaa Prasad, Isani Vaghela, Anika Kolan (wk & c), Aditi Chudasama, Ritu Priya Singh, Pooja Ganesh, Pooja Shah, Chetna Pagydyala, Maahi Madhavan, Saanvi Immadi

NZ-WU19 vs USA-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Kolan

A Kolan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. D Rose is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

E Wolland

E McLeod and E Wolland are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. E Wolland will bat in the top order and is in top notch form. She has smashed 74 runs in the last three matches. D Dhingra is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

T Wakelin

T Wakelin and I Vaghela are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. T Wakelin will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs in today's match. She has smashed 24 runs and taken six wickets in the last three matches. A Todd is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

R Jaswal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Madhavan and R Jaswal. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. R Jaswal will complete her quota of overs and has already taken four wickets in the last two matches. S Court is another good bowler for today's match.

NZ-WU19 vs USA-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

T Wakelin

T Wakelin is in top notch form and performing well in every match. She will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 24 runs and taken six wickets in the last three matches.

R Jaswal

R Jaswal is the most crucial pick from the New Zealand Women Under 19 squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. Fans can make her captain in some grand league teams. She has taken four wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for NZ-WU19 vs USA-WU19, 1st match

T Wakelin

I Vaghela

R Jaswal

M Madhavan

S Court

New Zealand Women Under 19 vs USA Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

New Zealand Women Under 19 vs USA Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Kolan

Batters: E McLeod, E Wolland

All-rounders: A Todd, T Wakelin, I Vaghela, R Singh

Bowlers: S Court, M Madhavan, R Jaswal, H O'Connor

New Zealand Women Under 19 vs USA Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Kolan

Batters: D Dhingra, E Wolland

All-rounders: A Todd, T Wakelin, I Vaghela, R Singh, A Chudasama

Bowlers: S Court, M Madhavan, R Jaswal

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️