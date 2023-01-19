New Zealand Women U19 (NZ-WU19) will lock horns with West Indies Women U19 (WI-WU19) in the 23rd match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, on Thursday, January 19. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NZ-WU19 vs WI-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

New Zealand Women U19 have won both of their first two matches and are placed at the top of the Group C points table. They defeated Ireland Women U19 by nine wickets in their last fixture. West Indies Women U19, on the other hand, have also won as many as two matches and are currently placed just below their opponents in the Group C points table. They won their last game against Indonesia Women U19 by a big margin of 77 runs.

NZ-WU19 vs WI-WU19 Match Details

The 23rd match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be played on January 19 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The match is set to take place at 05:15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ-WU19 vs WI-WU19, ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Match 23

Date and Time: 19th January 2022, 05:15 pm IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

NZ-WU19 vs WI-WU19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it a little difficult to bat on in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 131 runs.

Last 4 Matches (This tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 131

Average second-innings score: 72

NZ-WU19 vs WI-WU19 Form Guide (Last 4 matches)

New Zealand Women U19: W-W-W-W

West Indies Women U19: W-W-W-L

NZ-WU19 vs WI-WU19 probable playing 11s for today’s match

NZ-WU19 injury/team news

No major injury updates.

NZ-WU19 Probable Playing 11

Izzy Sharp (C), Anna Browning, Antonia Hamilton (WK), Georgia Plimmer, Isabella Gaze, Emma McLeod, Tash Wakelin, Natasha Codyre, Kayley Knight, Abigail Hotton, Olivia Anderson.

WI-WU19 injury/team news

No major injury updates.

WI-WU19 Probable Playing 11

Ashmini Munisar (C), Shalini Samaroo, Earnisha Fontaine (WK), Shunelle Sawh, Zaida James, Najanni Cumberbatch, Djenaba Joseph, Trishan Holder, Asabi Callender, Jannillea Glasgow, KD lazz Mitchell.

NZ-WU19 vs WI-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Antonia Hamilton (2 matches, 44 runs, Strike Rate: 115.78)

Antonia has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 44 runs at a strike rate of 115.78. She can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

Trishan Holder (2 matches, 35 runs, Strike Rate: 218.75)

Holder is a hard-hitting batter who could score some quick-fire runs in the upcoming fixture. She has scored 35 runs at an outstanding strike rate in excess of 218 in two games.

Top All-rounder pick

Djenaba Joseph (2 matches, 20 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 153.84 and Economy Rate: 3.50)

Joseph can provide you with some crucial points with both the bat and ball. She has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 3.50 and also scored 20 runs in two matches.

Top Bowler pick

Zaida James (2 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.12)

Zaida has bowled exceptionally well in the ongoing World Cup, scalping five wickets at an economy rate of 5.13. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

NZ-WU19 vs WI-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Zaida James

Zaida has scored 107 runs and picked up five wickets in two matches. She is a prime candidate to lead your fantasy team.

Anna Browning

Browning could prove to be a great multiplier choice for your fantasy team. She has scored 67 runs and also grabbed two wickets in two outings.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NZ-WU19 vs WI-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Zaida James: 107 runs and 5 wickets in 2 matches

Anna Browning: 67 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches

Tash Wakelin: 5 wickets in 2 matches

Djenaba Joseph: 20 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches

Antonia Hamilton: 44 runs in 2 matches

NZ-WU19 vs WI-WU19 match expert tips

Tash Wakelin

Wakelin is currently the leading wicket-taker for her side in the tournament with five wickets at an economy rate of 3.71. She is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

NZ-WU19 vs WI-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 23, Head to Head League

NZ-WU19 vs WI-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 23, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Antonia Hamilton, Shunelle Sawh

Batters: Georgia Plimmer, Najanni Cumberbatch, Trishan Holder

All-rounders: Tash Wakelin, Anna Browning (vc), Djenaba Joseph

Bowlers: Natasha Codyre, Jannillea Glasgow, Zaida James (c)

NZ-WU19 vs WI-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 23, Grand League

NZ-WU19 vs WI-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 23, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Antonia Hamilton

Batters: Georgia Plimmer, Najanni Cumberbatch, Trishan Holder

All-rounders: Tash Wakelin, Anna Browning (c), Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar

Bowlers: Natasha Codyre, Zaida James (vc), Shalini Samaroo

