NZ-XI vs PK-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 05, 2021

New Zealand XI will lock horns with Pakistan A in the fifth and final game of the five unofficial T20I games series at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln on Tuesday.

New Zealand XI lost their last game against Pakistan A, as they fell short by 101 runs while chasing a massive total of 231 runs. Rhys Mariu (43) was the only batsman to score past the 20 runs mark for New Zealand XI.

However, the Jeet Raval-led side have some quality players and will aim to turn things around when they face Pakistan A once again on Tuesday.

Pakistan A, on the other hand, have managed to register two back-to-back victories after losing their first two games of the series. Rohail Nazir & co. have got their mojo back at the right time and will like to win this game to end the series on a high note.

A cracking contest will be on the cards when these two sides meet again at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

New Zealand XI

Jeet Raval (C), Rhys Mariu, Joe Carter, Fergus Lellman, Jakob Bhula, Quinn Sunde (WK), Ryan Harrison, Simon Keene, Henry Shipley, Tim Pringle, Adithya Ashok, Fraser Sheat, Jarrod McKay and William O'Rourke.

Pakistan A

Advertisement

Rohail Nazir (C & WK), Khushdil Shah, Zeeshan Malik, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Amad Butt, Danish Aziz, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Musa.

Predicted Playing-11s

New Zealand XI

Jeet Raval (C), Joe Carter, Rhys Mariu, Jakob Bhula, Quinn Sunde (WK), Jarrod McKay, Fergus Lellman, Adithya Ashok, Simon Keene, Tim Pringle, Ryan Harrison, William O'Rourke.

Pakistan A

Haider Ali, Zeeshan Malik, Abdullah Shafique, Rohail Nazir (C & WK), Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Danish Aziz, Amad Butt, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

Match Details

Match: New Zealand XI vs Pakistan A, 5th Unofficial T20I

Date: 5th January 2021, 03:30 AM IST

Venue: Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln.

Pitch Report

The Bert Sutcliffe Oval is a batting paradise where the batsmen can smack the bowlers all across the park. The pacers are expected to get some extra bounce off the surface.

The spinners will come into the play in the latter half, but they will need to vary their pace to scalp some wickets. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 178 runs.

NZ-XI v PK-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NZ-XI v PK-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rohail Nazir, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Zeeshan Malik, Jeet Raval, Rhys Mariu, Amad Butt, Jakob Bhula, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Adithya Ashok.Captain: Jeet Raval. Vice-Captain: Haider Ali.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rohail Nazir, Haider Ali, Zeeshan Malik, Jeet Raval, Rhys Mariu, Joe Carter, Jakob Bhula, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Adithya Ashok.

Captain: Haider Ali. Vice-Captain: Haris Rauf.