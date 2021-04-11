OCC vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Portugal Match - Apr 12, 2021

The Oporto Cricket Club will lock horns with Gorkha 11 in the 12th match of the ECS T10 Portugal at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Monday. It will be the second consecutive encounter of the day between the two sides.

The Oporto Cricket Club have had a dismal start to their ECS T10 Portugal campaign, losing both their matches and finding themselves languishing in the penultimate position in the standings. The Oporto Cricket Club, who lost both their matches against the Indian Royals, will be desperate to get off the mark in the ECS T10 Portugal.

Gorkha 11, on the other hand, have been in great form in ECS T10 Portugal. They have won three of their four matches and are comfortably sitting atop the points table. However, Malo beat them by four wickets in their last fixture.

Squads to choose from

Oporto Cricket Club

Thomas Rogerson, Mark Weeks, John Rogerson, Kanaka Sabhapathy (WK), Nigel Jordan, Jack Cunningham, Suraj Peshawaria, Raghu Raman (WK), Junaid Khan, John Zinkus, Premal Rajani (C & WK), Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Anthony Chambers, Jonathan Cooles, James Graham (WK), Patrick Butcher, Neil Charles, Alexandre Camelo, Bhavin Sorathiya, Travis Cunningham, Euan Mackay, Adam Mackay, Sanath Gunawardena (WK), Muhammad Ali Awan, Andrew Machaj, Mike Shannon and Syed Rashid.

Gorkha 11

Madhukar Thapa (C), Anurag Paudel, Rahul Bhardwaj, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Binod Gyawali, Rahul Hudda, Azhar Andani (WK), Arslan Naseem (WK), Absar Alam, Mohsin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Jagroop Singh, Sripal Matta, Suman Ghimire (WK), Faizal Rahim, Bimal Subedi and Kamal Deeo.

Advertisement

Probable Playing XIs

Oporto Cricket Club

Kanaka Sabhapathy (WK), Suraj Peshawaria, Raghu Raman, Junaid Khan, John Zinkus, Premal Rajani (C), Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Anthony Chambers, Euan Mackay, Adam Mackay, Neil Charles.

Gorkha 11

Azhar Andani, Imran Khan, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Ghimire (WK), Madhukar Thapa (C), Absar Alam, Rahul Bhardwaj, Jagroop Singh, Sripal Matta, Arslan Naseem, Manjit Singh.

Match: Oporto Cricket Club vs Gorkha 11, Match 12

Date: 12th April 2021, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo favors the bowlers and the batsmen will need to be very cautious about their shot selection as there is very little margin for errors. The ground has not witnessed many high-scoring ECS T10 Portugal encounters, with the average first innings score at the venue being 84 runs.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (OCC vs GOR)

OCC vs GOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Portugal

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Raghu Raman, Azhar Andani, Absar Alam, John Zinkus, Md Siraj Nipo, Imran Khan Jr, Junaid Khan, Anthony Chambers, Sripal Matta, Rahul Bhardwaj, Neil Charles.

Advertisement

Captain: Md Siraj Nipo. Vice-captain: Imran Khan Jr.

Fantasy Suggestion#2: Suman Ghimire, Azhar Andani, Absar Alam, John Zinkus, Md Siraj Nipo, Imran Khan Jr, Junaid Khan, Anthony Chambers, Sripal Matta, Rahul Bhardwaj, Neil Charles.

Captain: Imran Khan Jr. Vice-Captain: Md Siraj Nipo.