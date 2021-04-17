OCC vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Portugal Match - Apr 18, 2021

The Oporto Cricket Club will take on Malo in the 24th match of the ECS T10 Portugal at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Sunday.

The Oporto Cricket Club are having a disastrous season so far. They are the only team yet to win a game in the ECS T10 Portugal, having lost as many as four matches. The Oporto Cricket Club are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table. They will head into the fixture on the back of a 52-run to Gorkha 11.

Malo, on the other hand, must be thrilled with their performance in the ECS T10 Portugal. They have won five of their six matches and presently find themselves third in the standings. Malo will head into Sunday's game on the back of two successive wins over the Coimbra Knights.

Squads to choose from

Oporto Cricket Club

Kanaka Sabhapathy (WK), Junaid Khan, Raghu Raman, Premal Rajani (C), Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Anthony Chambers, Nigel Jordan, John Zinkus, James Graham, Neil Charles, Euan Mackay, Adam Mackay, Muhammad Ali Awan, Syed Rashid, Suraj Peshawaria, Kuppuswamy Niranjankumar, Thomas Rogerson, Mark Weeks, John Rogerson, Jack Cunningham, Jonathan Cooles, Patrick Butcher, Alexandre Camelo, Bhavin Sorathiya, Travis Cunningham, Sanath Gunawardena, Andrew Machaj, Mike Shannon and Abhishek Rajesh.

Malo

Zulfiqar Shah, Mian Mehmood (C), Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Zafar Ali, Shan Aziz, Jayesh Popat (WK), Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Syed Ali, Yasir Sabir and Raj Popat.

Predicted Playing XIs

Oporto Cricket Club

Premal Rajani (C), Anthony Chambers, Junaid Khan, Kanaka Sabhapathy (WK), Syed Rashid, James Graham, Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Neil Charles, Nigel Jordan, Raghu Raman, Muhammad Ali Awan.

Malo

Mian Mehmood (C), Mohammad Sajid Izaz, Jayesh Popat (WK), Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Najam Shahzad, Assad Mehmood, Zulfiqar Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Shan Aziz, Yasir Sabir.

Match Details

Match: Oporto Cricket Club vs Malo, Match 24

Date & Time: 18th April 2021, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo has favored the bowlers more than the batsmen. The last three out of the four ECS T10 Portugal matches played here have been won by the teams batting first.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (OCC vs MAL)

OCC vs GOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Portugal

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Premal Rajani, Amir Zaib, Mian Mehmood, Raghu Raman, Syed Maisam, Najam Shahzad, Anthony Chambers, Junaid Khan, Assad Mehmood, Syed Rashid, Neil Charles.

Captain: Syed Maisam. Vice-captain: Junaid Khan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Premal Rajani, Amir Zaib, Mian Mehmood, Raghu Raman, Muhammad Ali Awan, Syed Maisam, Najam Shahzad, Junaid Khan, Assad Mehmood, Syed Rashid, Neil Charles.

Captain: Syed Maisam. Vice-captain: Raghu Raman.