OCC vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for ECS T10, Portugal – April 11th, 2021

In the 10th match of ECS T10 Portugal, the Oporto Cricket Club will lock horns with the Indian Royals at Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Sunday.

Oporto Cricket Club are making their T10 debut today and the OCC vs IR match will be their second game of the tournament. Interestingly, Mike Atherton and Graham Gooch were part of this club as players earlier.

Junaid Khan, the skipper of Oporto, can score some quick runs with the willow and also pick wickets with the ball. He has had a good tournament with both bat and ball at ECS Cartaxo for the Amigos side.

On the other hand, the Indian Royals started their tournament on a disastrous note by losing both their matches. Both came against Oeiras. In their previous encounter, the Indian Royals batted first and managed to score just 60/9 in 10 overs. In response, Oeiras took just eight overs to chase down the total.

Squads to choose from for the T10 clash

Oporto Cricket Club

Thomas Rogerson, Mark Weeks, John Rogerson, Kanaka Sabhapathy, Nigel Jordan, Jack Cunningham, Junaid Khan, John Zinkus, Premal Rajani, Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Anthony Chambers, Jonathan Cooles, James Graham, Patrick Butcher, Neil Charles, Alexandre Camelo, Bhavin Sorathiya, Travis Cunningham, Euan Mackay, Adam Mackay, Sanath Gunawardena, Muhammad Ali Awan, Andrew Machaj, Mike Shannon, Syed Rashid

Indian Royals

Sukhwinder Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Manjeet Singh, Ishwar Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Muhammad Saad, Dhiraj Minhas, Sourabh Sandhu, Abu Sufyan, Yogesh Sharma, Faisal Riaz, Jatinder Singh, Rohit Kumar, Harmolak Singh, Ahmadur Siddiqui

Probable Playing XIs for the T10 clash between OCC vs IR

Advertisement

Oporto Cricket Club

Mike Shannon, Muhammad Ali Awan, Bhavin Sorathiya, Junaid Khan II (c), Travis Cunningham, Premal Rajani (wk), Jonathan Cooles, Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Anthony Chambers, Thomas Rogerson, Alexandre Camelo

Indian Royals

Muhammad Saad, Rohit Kumar(wk), Sourabh Sandhu, Yogesh Sharma, Sukhwinder Singh(c), Manjeet Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Jatinder Singh, Ishwar Singh, Syed Ali Naqi

Match Details for OCC vs IR T10 clash

Match: Oporto Cricket Club vs Indian Royals, Match 10

Date and Time: April 11, 2021. 12.00 AM

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo

Pitch Report for OCC vs IR T10 clash

A decent batting surface is on offer for this game with something on offer for the bowlers as well. Although there have been a few low-scoring encounters, the batsman should enjoy playing here.

Teams batting first have a good record at this venue and captains winning the toss would love to set a target for the opposition.

OCC vs IR T10 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

OCC vs IR Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Manjeet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Mike Shannon, Muhammad Ali Awan, Muhammad Saad Ansari, Jasbinder Singh, Bhavin Sorathiya, Junaid Khan II, Syed Ali Naqi, Ishwar Singh, Travis Cunningham

Captain: Jasbinder Singh, Vice-captain: Amandeep Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manjeet Singh, Premal Rajani, Amandeep Singh, Mike Shannon, Alexandre Camelo, Muhammad Saad Ansari, Jasbinder Singh, Anthony Chambers, Junaid Khan II, Ishwar Singh, Travis Cunningham

Captain: Manjeet Singh, Vice-captain: Anthony Chambers