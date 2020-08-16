OCC vs MECC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Belgium Match - Aug 16th, 2020

The second knockout game of the ECS T10 Belgium League has Ostends taking on Mechelen Eagles at the Belgian Oval in Gent.

Both the Ostends and the Eagles will feel a tad unlucky to have missed out on a top-two finish, with both sides winning one out of their two games. They did give a good account of themselves in the league stage with the likes of Sheikh and Cheema standing out with impactful performances.

Both teams look evenly matched on paper with nothing to separate them ahead of this crucial encounter. However, Ostends will come into this match on the back of a win in their previous game, which isn't the case with the Eagles.

Either way, both teams should put in their best efforts as they each eye a crucial win at the other's expense in Gent.

Squads to choose from

Ostends CC

Fahim Bhatti, Sheikh Mohammad Sheraz, Farooq Zaman, Mohinder Deepak Balli, Shafqat Muhammad, Gul Rehman, Khan Faisal Khaliq, Mohammad Nadeem, Sheikh Mohammad, Abdul Rehman Butt, Omid Rahimi, Sharbi Khel Murad, Noorullah Sidiqi, Mazhar Ali Mashal, R. Mohammad, Deepank Mahajan, Faisal Mahmood and Lovepreet Singh.

Mechelen Eagles CC

Khurram Cheema, Muhammed Ismail, Ehsanullah Usmanzai, Ikramullah Naser, Deen Islam, Yar Mohammed, Saran Tejinder, Malikzai Amanullah, Abdulrahimzai Idres, Abdul Rahim, Abdulrahimzai Maiwand, Shah Newaz, Zazai Kamran, Shakirullah Khogyani, Abu Syed, Mujeeb Khan, and Deleep Singh.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ostend CC

A Rehman, F Khaliq, O Rahimi, S Sheikh, F Mahmood, N Sidiqi, S Murad, S Mohammad, M Balli, J Rehman and M Nadeem

Mechelen Eagles CC

K Cheema, Y Mohammed, I Naser, A Syed, S Khogyani, M Ismail, D Singh, E Utmanzai, S Tejinder, A Rahim, D Islam

Match Details

Match: Ostend CC vs Mechelen Eagles

Date: 16th August 2020, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: The Belgian Oval, Gent

Pitch Report

A decent batting track is on offer at the Belgian Oval with something in it for everyone. While the spinners haven't enjoyed bowling here, the pacers should get the ball to move around with a few clouds expected to play a part as well. Both sides will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 80 representing a par score in Gent.

ECS T10 Belgium Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

OCC vs MECC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Balli, Y Mohammed, F Khaliq, J Gul Rehman, S Sheikh, I Naser, K Cheema, N Sidiqi, M Ismail, S Mohammad and D Islam

Captain: S Sheikh, Vice-Captain: K Cheema

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Tejinder, Y Mohammed, O Rahimi, J Gul Rehman, S Sheikh, I Naser, K Cheema, N Sidiqi, M Ismail, S Mohammad and A Rahim

Captain: K Cheema, Vice-Captain: J Rehman