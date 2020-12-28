ODC v ODJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Odisha T20 Match – Dec 28, 2020

Odisha Cheetahs will lock horns with Odisha Jaguars in the 3rd match of the Odisha T20 on Monday at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Odisha Cheetahs got off to a flying start to their campaign and registered a 7 run victory over Odisha Tigers in their first match of the tournament.

Odisha Jaguars, on the other hand, will begin their campaign with this fixture. They have some quality players in their side and will be hoping to start their tournament on a high note.

With two valuable points up for grabs, we should be in for an edge of seat thriller contest in the Odisha T20 League.

Squads to choose from

Odisha Cheetahs

Abhishek Raut, Anurag Sarangi (C), Manoj Barik, Sourav Gouda (WK), Amit Sahoo (WK), Ronald B Singh, Abhijeet Hota, Suman Mohapatra (WK), Manish Raut, Badal Bhol, Korapu Sandeep, Maroju Prasanth, Mojakir Khan, Prasanta Baral (WK) and Mrunmay Tripathy.

Odisha Jaguars

Lagnajit Samal, Manoj Kashyap, Sandeep Chouhan, Rahul Choudhary, Girija Rout (C), Nirbishankar Barik, Nihar Bhuyan, Dibya Ranjan Das, Shamsul Khan, Anwesh Das, Abhijit Barik, Sunil Sahoo, Rasmi Sahoo, Kshyama Bal (WK) and Bibhu Mallick (WK).

Predicted Playing-11s

Odisha Cheetahs

Abhishek Raut, Anurag Sarangi (C), Manoj Barik, Sourav Gouda, Amit Sahoo (WK), Abhijeet Hota, Badal Bhol, Maroju Prasanth, Mojakir Khan, Mrunmay Tripathy.

Odisha Jaguars

Lagnajit Samal, Manoj Kashyap, Sandeep Chouhan, Rahul Choudhary, Girija Rout (C), Nirbishankar Barik, Nihar Bhuyan, Shamsul Khan, Anwesh Das, Sunil Sahoo, Bibhu Mallick (WK).

Match Details

Match: Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Jaguars, Match 3

Date: 28th December 2020, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

Pitch Report

The track at the Barabati Stadium has been batting-friendly. The batsmen will enjoy batting at this venue. The spinners will get some assistance from the track with variable bounce. Another high scoring game will be on cards when Cheetahs will square off against Jaguars on Monday.

ODC v ODJ Dream11 Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bibhu Mallick, Amit Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Maroju Prasanth, Anurag Sarangi, Nirbishankar Barik, Abhishek Raut, Lagnajit Samal, Manoj Kashyap, Abhijeet Hota, Badal Bhol.

Captain: Abhishek Raut. Vice-Captain: Nirbishankar Barik.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bibhu Mallick, Anwesh Das, Shamsul Khan, Maroju Prasanth, Anurag Sarangi, Nirbishankar Barik, Abhishek Raut, Lagnajit Samal, Manoj Kashyap, Abhijeet Hota, Badal Bhol.

Captain: Nirbishankar Barik. Vice-Captain: Abhishek Raut.