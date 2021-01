ODC vs ODJ Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Odisha Cricket League Match – January 4th, 2021

Odisha Cheetahs will take on Odisha Jaguars in this game of the Odisha Cricket League 2020/219.

Odisha Cheetahs have had a strong campaign so far. They’ve won three matches, having played 5 games already. In the previous match against Odisha Lions, Cheetahs scored 114 runs. They managed to defend that total and registered an 11-run victory. They’ll be the favourites for this match as they take on a demoralised Jaguars.

Odisha Jaguars are still winless in the competition. They’ve played three matches and have lost on all three occasions.

Squads to choose from

Odisha Cheetahs

Amit Sahoo, Sourav Gouda, Anurag Sarangi, Maroju Prasanth, Ronald B Singh, Ramachandra Behera, Abhishek Raut, Badal Bhol, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik, Mojakir Khan, Suman Mohapatra, Manish Raut, Korapu Sandeep, Prasanta Baral

Odisha Jaguars

Lagnajit Samal, Girija Rout, Rashmi Sahoo, Sunil Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Kshyama Bal, Sandeep Chauhan, Rahul Choudhary, Manoj Kashyap, Nirbishankar Barik, Abhijit Barik, Anwesh Das, Dibya Das, Nihar Bhuyan, Bibhu Mallick

Predicted Playing 11

Odisha Cheetahs

Odisha Jaguars

Match Details

Match: Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Jaguars

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Date and Time: 4th January, 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the Barabati Stadium is known to be batting friendly and batsmen can use that to their advantage to put up big runs on the board. However, the dew factor comes into play since it’s an evening match and the pitch does tend to support spinners in the second half.

ODC vs ODJ Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

ODC vs ODJ Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sourav Gouda, Kshyama Bal, Ramachandra Behera, Anurag Sarangi, Maroju Prasanth, Abhishek Raut, Girija Rout, Manoj Barik, Lagnajit Samal, Manoj Kashyap, Rahul Choudhary

Captain: Ramachandra Behera, Vice-Captain: Abhishek Raut

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sourav Gouda, Ramachandra Behera, Abhijit Barik, Anurag Sarangi, Maroju Prasanth, Abhishek Raut, Girija Rout, Manoj Barik, Lagnajit Samal, Manoj Kashyap, Rahul Choudhar

Captain: Manoj Barik, Vice-Captain: Lagnajit Samal