ODC vs ODJ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Odisha Cricket League T20 match – June 12, 2023

Odisha Cheetahs (ODC) will square off against Odisha Jaguars (ODJ) in the second match of Odisha T20 League 2023 at the Dreams Cricket Ground on June 12 at 1:00 PM IST.

Cheetahs and Jaguars will lock horns in the afternoon match on Day 1 of the Odisha T20 League 2023. This contest will feature several well-known cricketers from Odisha, including Shreyash Bharadwaj, Bikash Rout, Saswat Mohanty, Govinda Poddar, and Harshit Rathod.

For the upcoming ODC vs ODJ Dream11 prediction match, here are three potential players to consider for your captain or vice-captaincy roles.

#3 Bikash Rout (ODC) - 9 Credits

Bikash Rout has represented the Odisha state team in five T20 matches. The leg-spinner has grabbed seven wickets with the best of 3/27. Notably, he has an economy rate of 7.60 in T20s.

Rout is also handy with the bat and is known for making useful contributions lower down the order. He has notched up 47 runs in his short career and is a worthy choice for vice-captaincy for the ODC vs ODJ match.

#2 Govinda Poddar (ODJ) - 7.5 Credits

Govinda Poddar is vastly experienced and has represented Odisha in more than 150 games across all three formats. The all-rounder, who made his Odisha State debut in 2009, has featured in 44 T20 matches.

The 31-year-old has notched up 1171 runs at a strike rate of 124.30 and has scored 7 half-centuries. He also has picked up 16 wickets with the best of 3/7.

#1 Suryakant Pradhan (ODC) - 8 Credits

Suryakant Pradhan has been a consistent performer with the ball for Odisha over the years. The medium pacer, who made his T20 debut in 2013, has featured in 52 matches and has grabbed 47 wickets at an economy rate of 6.97.

Pradhan also has made decent contributions with the bat. He has scored 392 runs in 35 innings at an impressive strike rate of 178.99 in his T20 career. Notably, he has hit 30 sixes in this format. He could be an excellent choice for captaincy for the ODC vs ODJ match.

