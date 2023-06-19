ODC vs ODJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for TCM Odisha Cricket League, Match 17

Odisha Cheetahs (ODC) will take on Odisha Jaguars (ODJ) in the 17th match of the TCM Odisha Cricket League at the Driems Ground in Cuttack on Tuesday, June 20. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ODC vs ODJ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Odisha Cheetahs performed brilliantly in the TCM Odisha Cricket League 2023. They have won all five of their games so far and hope to continue the momentum in their league-phase campaign.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Jaguars are having a disappointing tournament, having lost three of their five games. They are third in the points standings, while the Odisha Cheetahs are at the top.

ODC vs ODJ Match Details

The 17th match of the TCM Odisha Cricket League will be played on June 20 at the Driems Ground in Cuttack. The game is set to take place at 8:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ODC vs ODJ, Match 17, TCM Odisha Cricket League

Date and Time: June 20 2023, 8:30 am IST

Venue: Driems Ground, Cuttack

ODC vs ODJ, Pitch Report

The surface at Cuttack's Driems Ground has been ideal for batting. There could be plenty of aid available for the pacers. The spinners could have a role in the game's latter phases. So, another good batting track is expected for this game.

ODC vs ODJ Form Guide

ODC - W-W-L-WL

ODJ - W-L-L-L-L

ODC vs ODJ Probable Playing XI

ODC Playing XI

No injury updates

Arya Bhatta, Debendra Kuanr, Gourav Choudhury, Harshit Rathod, Kissan Rath, Prabin Luha (wk), Saswat Mohanty, Subham Nayak, Sumit Sharma, Suryakant Pradhan (c), Tarani Sa, Bikash Rout

ODJ Playing XI

No injury updates

Asish Parija, Govinda Poddar (c), Pappu Roy, Prashant Thakar, Santosh Yadav, Shreyash Bharadwaj, Soubhagya Rout, Sourav Gouda (wk), Subhankar Biswas, Sunil Roul, Vageesh Sharma, Jagyanjeet Sahu

Today's ODC vs ODJ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Prabin Luha (16 runs in 5 games)

Prabin Luha has struggled with the bat this season, scoring only 16 runs, although he is an excellent wicket-keeper, making him a safe pick for today's game.

Top Batter Pick

Gourav Choudhury (5 matches, 302 runs, Average: 100.67)

Gourav Choudhury is the leading run-scorer in the TCM Odisha Cricket League 2023 with 302 runs at an exceptional average of 100.67 and a strike rate of 178.70. He is a multiplier pick for today's outing.

Top All-rounder Pick

Vageesh Sharma (5 matches, 49 runs, 9 wickets)

Vageesh Sharma has been bowling really well and is also a handy batter down the batting order. He is the third-joint leading wicket-taker in the tournament with nine wickets at an average of 10.22 and an economy rate of 6.57 in five games.

Top Bowler Pick

Subham Nayak (5 matches, 5 wickets)

Subham Nayak is in good form with the ball. The right-arm off-break spinner has picked up seven wickets at an average of 11.86 and an economy rate of 7.55 in five games.

ODC vs ODJ match captain and vice-captain choices

Govinda Poddar

Govinda Poddar has been in good all-round form. The experienced all-rounder has scored 145 runs at an average of 48.33 and has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 7.08 in five matches.

Harshit Rathod

Harshit Rathod is in top form with the ball. The left-arm orthodox has picked up nine wickets at an average of 11.44 and an economy rate of 5.42 in five matches.

5 Must-Picks for ODC vs ODJ, Match 17th

Shreyash Bharadwaj

Gourav Choudhury

Harshit Rathod

Kissan Rath

Soubhagya Rout

ODC vs ODJ Match Expert Tips

The likes of Gourav Choudhury, Harshit Rathod, Vageesh Sharma, Jagyanjeet Sahu, and Govinda Poddar will be the ones to watch out for as they are performing consistently with their batting and bowling prowess.

ODC vs ODJ Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-To-Head League Team

ODC vs ODJ Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicket-keeper: P Luha

Batters: Harshit Rathod, Gourav Choudhury, S Bharadwaj, K Rath

All-rounders: G Poddar, Vageesh Sharma, S Rout, S Mohanty

Bowlers: S Pradhan, P Roy

ODC vs ODJ Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League Team

ODC vs ODJ Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicket-keeper: P Luha

Batters: Harshit Rathod, Gaurav Choudhury

All-rounders: G Poddar, Vageesh Sharma, S Rout, S Mohanty

Bowlers: S Pradhan, P Roy, S Nayak, S Roul

