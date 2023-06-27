ODC vs ODL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TCM Odisha Cricket League, Semi Final 1

The 1st Semi Final match of the TCM Odisha Cricket League will see the Odisha Cheetahs (ODC) squaring off against Odisha Lions (ODL) at the Driems Ground in Cuttack on Tuesday, June 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ODC vs ODL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Odisha Cheetahs have won eight of their last 10 matches of the season. Odisha Lions, on the other hand, have four victories in 10 games.

Odisha Lions will give it their all to win the match, but the Odisha Cheetahs are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ODC vs ODL Match Details

The 1st Semi Final match of the TCM Odisha Cricket League will be played on June 27 at the Driems Ground in Cuttack. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ODC vs ODL, Semi Final 1

Date and Time: 27th June 2023, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Driems Ground, Cuttack

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Odisha Tigers and Odisha Pumas, where a total of 262 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

ODC vs ODL Form Guide

ODC - Won 8 of their last 10 matches

ODL - Won 4 of their last 10 matches

ODC vs ODL Probable Playing XI

ODC Playing XI

No injury updates

Arya Bhatta, Debendra Kuanr, Gourav Choudhury, Harshit Rathod, Kissan Rath, Prabin Luha (wk), Saswat Mohanty, Subham Nayak, Sumit Sharma, Suryakant Pradhan ©, Tarani Sa, Bikash Rout

ODL Playing XI

No injury updates

Amin Iqbal, Biswajit Mallick, Rama Behera, Biplab Samantray (c), Mushtaq Beg, Nishikant Rout, Pradipta Das, Pushkar Raj, Aasirwad Swain (wk), Krushna Barik

ODC vs ODL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Swain

A Swain is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Mahapatra is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

G Choudhury

H Rathod and G Choudhury are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Behera played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

B Samantray

S Sharma and B Samantray are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Beg is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

P Pradhan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Samal and P Pradhan . Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Sa is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ODC vs ODL match captain and vice-captain choices

B Samantray

B Samantray will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 463 points in the last nine matches.

G Choudhury

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make G Choudhury as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 569 points in the last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for ODC vs ODL, Semi Final 1

G Choudhury

S Sharma

H Rathod

B Samantray

P Pradhan

Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Lions Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Swain

Batters: H Rathod, G Choudhury (c), R Behera

All-rounders: S Sharma, S Mohanty, B Samantray (vc), M Beg

Bowlers: P Pradhan, T Sa, M Samal

Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Mahapatra

Batters: H Rathod (vc), G Choudhury (c), R Behera

All-rounders: S Sharma, N Rout, B Samantray, M Beg

Bowlers: P Pradhan, T Sa, R Priyaranjan

Poll : 0 votes