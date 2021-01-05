ODC vs OPA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Odisha Cricket League Match – January 6th, 2021

Odisha Cheetahs will take on Odisha Panthers at the Odisha Cricket League 2020/21 on Wednesday.

Odisha Panthers have been in blistering form and have won all their matches in the tournament, except the last one. They lost to Odisha Pumas by 30 runs to suffer their first defeat of the competition. The Panthers would be eager to turn this around and get back to a winning streak.

Odisha Cheetahs, on the other hand, have just a single victory in their last five matches. That victory came against Odisha Lions. In their last match, they were defeated by Odisha Tigers by a margin of 29 runs.

The last time these two sides met, Odisha Panthers beat Odisha Cheetahs by 24 runs in a match that was affected by rain.

Squads to choose from:

Odisha Cheetahs

Amit Sahoo, Sourav Gouda, Anurag Sarangi, Maroju Prasanth, Ronald B Singh, Ramachandra Behera, Abhishek Raut, Badal Bhol, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik, Mojakir Khan, Suman Mohapatra, Manish Raut, Korapu Sandeep, Prasanta Baral

Odisha Panthers

Ranjit Paikaray, Ankit Singh, Shubham Nayak, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Nisikanta Rout, Basant Mohanty, Abhishek Yadav, Jayanta Behera, Sidhant Jena, Krushna Barik, Sparsh Somani, Dinesh Srivastav, Chandramani Biswal, Ashutosh Das.

Predicted Playing XI

Odisha Cheetahs

Amit Sahoo, Sourav Gouda, Anurag Sarangi, Maroju Prasanth, Ronald B Singh, Ramachandra Behera, Abhishek Raut, Badal Bhol, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik

Odisha Panthers

Ranjit Paikaray, Ankit Singh, Shubham Nayak, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Nisikanta Rout, Basant Mohanty, Abhishek Yadav, Jayanta Behera, Sidhant Jena

Match Details

Match: Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Date and Time: 6th January 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the Barabati Stadium is known to be batting friendly and batsmen can use that to their advantage to put up big runs on the board. However, the dew factor should come into play since it is an evening match and the pitch does tend to support spinners in the second half.

ODC vs OPA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sourav Gouda, Ranjit Paikaray, Ramachandra Behera, Abhishek Yadav, Anurag Sarangi, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Abhishek Raut, Manoj Barik, Pradeep Pradhan, Basant Mohanty, Subham Nayak

Captain: Alok Chandra Sahoo, Vice-Captain: Abhishek Raut

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sourav Gouda, Ranjit Paikaray, Ramachandra Behera, Abhishek Yadav, Anurag Sarangi, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Abhishek Raut, Manoj Barik, Pradeep Pradhan, Basant Mohanty, Subham Nayak

Captain: Ramachandra Behera, Vice-Captain: Manoj Barik