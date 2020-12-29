The Odisha Cheetahs square off against the Odisha Panthers in the opening game of the day in the ongoing 2020/21 Odisha Cricket League at Cuttack on Thursday.
The Odisha Cheetahs find themselves atop the points table, having won both the games they have played so far in the league this year. Their opponents, the Odisha Panthers, are second in the points table with two victories.
The only thing that separates the two sides is their respective Net Run Rates. With two valuable points up for grabs, one can expect a tough contest between the two teams.
ODC vs OPA: Squads to choose from
Odisha Cheetahs
Abhishek Raut, Anurag Sarangi, Manoj Barik, Sourav Gouda, Amit Sahoo, Ronald B Singh, Abhijeet Hota, Suman Mohapatra, Manish Raut, Badal Bhol, Korapu Sandeep, Maroju Prasanth, Mojakir Khan, Prasanta Baral, Mrunmay Tripathy.
Odisha Panthers
Krushna Barik, Ranjit Paikaray, Sparsh Somani, Ankit Singh, Abhishek Yadav, Nisikanta Rout, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Dinesh Srivastav, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Chandramani Biswal, Ashutosh Das, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera, Shubham Nayak, Sidhant Jena.
ODC vs OPA: Predicted playing XIs
Odisha Cheetahs
Abhishek Raut, Anurag Sarangi, Manoj Barik, Sourav Gouda, Amit Sahoo, Ronald B Singh, Abhijeet Hota, Suman Mohapatra, Manish Raut, Badal Bhol, Korapu Sandeep.
Odisha Panthers
Ankit Singh, Alok Sahoo, Sidhant Jana, Ranjit Paikaray, Abhishek Yadav, Pradeep Pradhan, Nisikanta Rout, Binit Mohanty, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera, Shubham Nayak.
ODC vs OPA: Match details
Match: Odisha Cheetas vs Odisha Panthers
Date: 31st December, 2020 at 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
ODC vs OPA: Pitch report
The track at Barabati Stadium is known to assist the batsmen, especially during the second half of the game. Bowlers have also picked up several wickets at this venue, but the batsmen are expected to have the last laugh.
The side chasing have won all the games on this ground so far. The trend is expected to continue during this game as well. The team captains should choose to bowl first if they win the toss.
Odisha T20 Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Gouda, A Yadav, A Sarangi, R Behera, M Prasanth, A Raut, A C Sahoo, B Mohanty, P Pradhan, J Behera and M Tripathy.
Captain: R Behera Vice-Captain: Alok Chandra Sahoo
Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Gouda, A Yadav, A Singh, R Behera, M Prasanth, A Raut, Alok Chandra Sahoo, B Mohanty, P Pradhan, M Barik and S Jena.
Captain: B Mohanty Vice-Captain: A RautPublished 29 Dec 2020, 22:34 IST