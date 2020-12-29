The Odisha Cheetahs square off against the Odisha Panthers in the opening game of the day in the ongoing 2020/21 Odisha Cricket League at Cuttack on Thursday.

The Odisha Cheetahs find themselves atop the points table, having won both the games they have played so far in the league this year. Their opponents, the Odisha Panthers, are second in the points table with two victories.

The only thing that separates the two sides is their respective Net Run Rates. With two valuable points up for grabs, one can expect a tough contest between the two teams.

ODC vs OPA: Squads to choose from

Odisha Cheetahs

Abhishek Raut, Anurag Sarangi, Manoj Barik, Sourav Gouda, Amit Sahoo, Ronald B Singh, Abhijeet Hota, Suman Mohapatra, Manish Raut, Badal Bhol, Korapu Sandeep, Maroju Prasanth, Mojakir Khan, Prasanta Baral, Mrunmay Tripathy.

Odisha Panthers

Krushna Barik, Ranjit Paikaray, Sparsh Somani, Ankit Singh, Abhishek Yadav, Nisikanta Rout, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Dinesh Srivastav, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Chandramani Biswal, Ashutosh Das, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera, Shubham Nayak, Sidhant Jena.

ODC vs OPA: Predicted playing XIs

Odisha Cheetahs

Abhishek Raut, Anurag Sarangi, Manoj Barik, Sourav Gouda, Amit Sahoo, Ronald B Singh, Abhijeet Hota, Suman Mohapatra, Manish Raut, Badal Bhol, Korapu Sandeep.

Odisha Panthers

Ankit Singh, Alok Sahoo, Sidhant Jana, Ranjit Paikaray, Abhishek Yadav, Pradeep Pradhan, Nisikanta Rout, Binit Mohanty, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera, Shubham Nayak.

ODC vs OPA: Match details

Match: Odisha Cheetas vs Odisha Panthers

Date: 31st December, 2020 at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

ODC vs OPA: Pitch report

The track at Barabati Stadium is known to assist the batsmen, especially during the second half of the game. Bowlers have also picked up several wickets at this venue, but the batsmen are expected to have the last laugh.

The side chasing have won all the games on this ground so far. The trend is expected to continue during this game as well. The team captains should choose to bowl first if they win the toss.

Odisha T20 Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

ODC vs OPA Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Gouda, A Yadav, A Sarangi, R Behera, M Prasanth, A Raut, A C Sahoo, B Mohanty, P Pradhan, J Behera and M Tripathy.

Captain: R Behera Vice-Captain: Alok Chandra Sahoo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Gouda, A Yadav, A Singh, R Behera, M Prasanth, A Raut, Alok Chandra Sahoo, B Mohanty, P Pradhan, M Barik and S Jena.

Captain: B Mohanty Vice-Captain: A Raut