ODC vs OPU Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Odisha Cricket League Match – January 8th, 2021

The Odisha Cheetahs will take on the Odisha Pumas in the 2020-21 Odisha Cricket League on Friday.
The Odisha Cheetahs have just a single victory in their last five matches. Their sole victory came against the Odisha Lions. They were defeated by the Odisha Panthers by a margin of 6 wickets in their last match.
The Odisha Pumas have been in sensational form in the last few games. They are on a four-match winning streak and beat Odisha Jaguars in their previous match. The last time these two sides faced each other, the Odisha Pumas beat the Odisha Cheetahs by 6 wickets.
ODC vs OPU: Squads to choose from
Odisha Cheetahs
Amit Sahoo, Sourav Gouda, Anurag Sarangi, Maroju Prasanth, Ronald B Singh, Ramachandra Behera, Abhishek Raut, Badal Bhol, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik, Mojakir Khan, Suman Mohapatra, Manish Raut, Korapu Sandeep, Prasanta Baral
Odisha Pumas
Sandeep Patnaik, Abhinash Nayak, Aravinda Singh (c), Prayash K Singh, Pratik Das, Tukuna Sahoo, Soubhagya R Mohanty (wk), Prasanta Rana, Dhiraj Singh, Purnachandra Majhi, Jitendra Thapa, Illu Gocchayat, Badal Nishad, Debashis Mahakud, Kameshwar Barik, Pravin Tirkey
ODC vs OPU: Predicted Playing XI
Odisha Cheetahs
Amit Sahoo, Sourav Gouda, Anurag Sarangi, Maroju Prasanth, Ronald B Singh, Ramachandra Behera, Abhishek Raut, Badal Bhol, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik
Odisha Pumas
Sandeep Patnaik, Abhinash Nayak, Aravinda Singh (c), Prayash K Singh, Pratik Das, Tukuna Sahoo, Soubhagya R Mohanty (wk), Prasanta Rana, Dhiraj Singh, Purnachandra Majhi, Jitendra Thapa
ODC vs OPU: Match details
Match: Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas
Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Date and Time: 8th January, 2021, 7:30 PM IST
ODC vs OPU: Pitch report
The track at the Barabati Stadium is known to be batting friendly and batsmen can use that to their advantage to put up big runs on the board. However, the dew factor comes into play since it’s an evening match and the pitch does tend to support spinners in the second half of the game.
ODC vs OPU Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sourav Gouda, Soubhagya R Mohanty, Ramachandra Behera, Sandeep Patnaik, Prasantha Rana, Anurag Sarangi, Abhishek Raut, Prayash K Singh, Tukuna Sahoo, Manoj Barik
Captain: Tukuna Sahoo, Vice-Captain: Abhishek Raut
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sourav Gouda, Ramachandra Behera, Sandeep Patnaik, Prasantha Rana, Anurag Sarangi, Abhishek Raut, Prayash K Singh, Tukuna Sahoo, Manoj Barik, Mrunmay Tripathy
Captain: Ramachandra Behera, Vice-Captain: Manoj BarikPublished 07 Jan 2021, 23:14 IST