ODC vs OPU Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Odisha Cricket League Match – January 8th, 2021

The Odisha Cheetahs will take on the Odisha Pumas in the 2020-21 Odisha Cricket League on Friday.

The Odisha Cheetahs have just a single victory in their last five matches. Their sole victory came against the Odisha Lions. They were defeated by the Odisha Panthers by a margin of 6 wickets in their last match.

The Odisha Pumas have been in sensational form in the last few games. They are on a four-match winning streak and beat Odisha Jaguars in their previous match. The last time these two sides faced each other, the Odisha Pumas beat the Odisha Cheetahs by 6 wickets.

ODC vs OPU: Squads to choose from

Odisha Cheetahs

Amit Sahoo, Sourav Gouda, Anurag Sarangi, Maroju Prasanth, Ronald B Singh, Ramachandra Behera, Abhishek Raut, Badal Bhol, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik, Mojakir Khan, Suman Mohapatra, Manish Raut, Korapu Sandeep, Prasanta Baral

Odisha Pumas

Sandeep Patnaik, Abhinash Nayak, Aravinda Singh (c), Prayash K Singh, Pratik Das, Tukuna Sahoo, Soubhagya R Mohanty (wk), Prasanta Rana, Dhiraj Singh, Purnachandra Majhi, Jitendra Thapa, Illu Gocchayat, Badal Nishad, Debashis Mahakud, Kameshwar Barik, Pravin Tirkey

ODC vs OPU: Predicted Playing XI

Odisha Cheetahs

Amit Sahoo, Sourav Gouda, Anurag Sarangi, Maroju Prasanth, Ronald B Singh, Ramachandra Behera, Abhishek Raut, Badal Bhol, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik

Odisha Pumas

Sandeep Patnaik, Abhinash Nayak, Aravinda Singh (c), Prayash K Singh, Pratik Das, Tukuna Sahoo, Soubhagya R Mohanty (wk), Prasanta Rana, Dhiraj Singh, Purnachandra Majhi, Jitendra Thapa

ODC vs OPU: Match details

Match: Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Date and Time: 8th January, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

ODC vs OPU: Pitch report

The track at the Barabati Stadium is known to be batting friendly and batsmen can use that to their advantage to put up big runs on the board. However, the dew factor comes into play since it’s an evening match and the pitch does tend to support spinners in the second half of the game.

ODC vs OPU Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

ODC vs OPU Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sourav Gouda, Soubhagya R Mohanty, Ramachandra Behera, Sandeep Patnaik, Prasantha Rana, Anurag Sarangi, Abhishek Raut, Prayash K Singh, Tukuna Sahoo, Manoj Barik

Captain: Tukuna Sahoo, Vice-Captain: Abhishek Raut

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sourav Gouda, Ramachandra Behera, Sandeep Patnaik, Prasantha Rana, Anurag Sarangi, Abhishek Raut, Prayash K Singh, Tukuna Sahoo, Manoj Barik, Mrunmay Tripathy

Captain: Ramachandra Behera, Vice-Captain: Manoj Barik